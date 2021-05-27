Spread the love



















Brake Failed Coal Truck Runs Over Rd Divider & Overturns at a Dangerous Curve in Maroli

Brake Failed Coal Truck Runs Over Road Divider & Overturns at a Dangerous Curve in Maroli on NH 75. Miraculously the Driver and Cleaner escape unhurt



Mangaluru: Not long ago, Team Mangalorean had published a report (Even After Few Accidents, NHAI Officials Negligent of a Steep Turn on Maroli- Padil Road ) about one of the busiest roads in the City, where traffic in large numbers including oil tankers, trucks among other light and heavy vehicles use this Maroli-Padil road, which has a couple of death traps which has gone unattended and turned a blind eye against them by the NHAI authorities. The officials of the National Highways Authority of India have not been able to find a concrete solution to an unscientific turn near Padil (Kembar Padil Cross), which continues to be a death trap for motorists. The steep curve on both sides witnesses at least one small/major accident every week, according to locals.

Even after a few accidents, NHAI Officials are still negligent of this Steep Turn on Maroli- Padil Road, which is a death trap for motorists, having caused few accidents and deaths in recent times. On 6 December 2020, a young biker Manvith, 22 ,resident of Neermarga died after he lost control over his vehicle and rammed into a road median and crashed under a container lorry. The next day, another road user’s bike skidded and he had received minor injuries on face. Seven years ago, two persons on a bike who were rushing to the railway station were crushed under a vehicle that supplies midday meals.( 19-year-old Bike Rider Hits Divider, Falls on Road, Gets Crushed under Moving Truck in Padil )

And this afternoon ( 27 May) around 1.30 pm, a truck hauling coal overturned on National Highway 75 -Maroli at the same spot of the above accidents , due to brake failure as per the driver. Miraculously, the driver Pramod, aged 26, and cleaner Ramesh (30), both of them from Mandya escaped unhurt. The truck bearing registration no KA 04 C 0529 was hauling coal from Panambur-Mangaluru to Mandya, when the incident happened. As per the driver, when the truck was moving down the slope near the steep curve, the brakes failed, which resulted in the truck to run over the road median and overturn. Luckily being a lockdown there were no vehicles moving on the other side of the road median, if not it would have been much worse. It may be recalled, a similar incident took place in the month of March 2021 when a truck transporting imported coal toppled near Maroli after the driver lost control over it. Police from Mangaluru Kadri East police station and Mangaluru South Nagori police were at the accident spot controlling the vehicular movement.

Driver of the Truck Pramod (26) hailing from Mandya

A Blind Spot! Many accidents have taken place at this dangerous steep curve

“Accidents both minor/major at this curve is an everyday thing for us. Over the years, we have seen many accidents which involve death, severe/minor injury and vehicle damage after it topples. The reason is that speeding motorists especially new to the route fail to judge steep bends and result in accidents,” explains a resident who lives on that stretch of the road, and who has witnessed several incidents in the past one decade and lives a few metres away from the spot. “Many a times my family has hospitalised or given primary treatment to victims,” he said, adding that the least NHAI can do is install warning signs on both sides.

Even though people’s representatives have been demanding NHAI to make some changes but it hasn’t materialised till date. It is learnt that Roopashree, the area ward corporator who had met NHAI officials recently, had requested NHAI to install speed breakers to avoid accidents. “Their answer to our request wasn’t satisfying. They said the motorists pay road taxes; let us not slow down their vehicle speed by installing a speed breaker,” Roopashree had told the media. Therefore, it looks like the NHAI officials are not concerned about motorists’ lives, but are only greedy with the tax money paid by motorists.

Few other residents in that area said that two shopkeepers, who are situated close to the spot are influencing officials not to take up any road widening where they will lose their shops. And due to this blind spot, there have been many accidents in the past. Maroli area Corporator Roopashree who was at the accident scene speaking to Team Mangalorean said that this time she would pressurize on MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA Vedavyas Kamath and top NHAI officials to find out a solution to rectify this issue. Hoping that this accident it will awaken the concerned authorities of NHAI, and quickly come up with preventive measures in order to save lives of the motorists wading through this stretch of Maroli-Padil road.

Like this: Like Loading...