Brampton corporation names park as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park

Chandigarh: The Brampton Municipal Corporation in Canada on Wednesday named a park as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park that is spread over 3.75 acres in ward number VI.

As per the plan, the park will be beautifully landscaped and will have sculptures of Lord Krishna and Arjuna on a chariot, the two main characters of the Gita, besides some other Hindu deities.

Lauding this initiative of renaming the park, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said this park will become symbolic in further spreading the eternal message of universal brotherhood love and harmony as taught in the holy Bhagavad Gita.

Speaking at the event, Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, said: “I believe in the teachings of the Gita. We are very grateful to the Hindu community and this park is a symbol of that friendship.”

The Gita Park is probably the only park outside India to be named after the Holy scripture Bhagavad Gita.

Like this: Like Loading...