Branches of the Decades-Old Dangerous TREES Trimmed for the SAFETY of Motorists & Pedestrians

Mangaluru: Few years ago, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) had plans to cut down these trees to make the road from St Agnes College Bendore to Mallikatta junction a four-lane. This boulevard houses several trees, which are more than a decade old. Then the Green Brigades pointed out that the corporation should not cut down trees while developing the road. The environmentalists said that the authorities should avoid axing trees while developing the road. When the group members brought the issue to the notice of Mangalore City South MLA J R Lobo, he said he will study the proposal and take a decision.

Years went by and the trees remained untouched, and now due the recent heavy rains, where trees/branches had fallen and injured people and damaged properties in various parts of the City, lots of people complaining to the Forest Department and Mangaluru City Corporation authorities, finally, they have decided to trim the branches of the trees located on the stretch from Mallikatta till Bendore Circle near Vas Bakery/St Agnes College.

If you look around the city there are quite a few trees which are on the verge of tumbling down. There are a few slanting trees on the NH 66 near Nanthoor Junction and few of them on the Nanthoor-Kadri Chef stretch which may collapse anytime. The slanting trees look most dangerous as they have grown old and now due to heavy rain or wind breeze, they may fall to the road at any time. And another stretch of road with such dangerous branches of a bunch of decades-old trees, which may fall anytime during heavy storms or gusty winds, is on Mallikatta till Bendore road- and the concerned officials have done the right thing by trimming only the BRANCHES and not CUT the trees, for the safety of the motorists and pedestrians, including school and college going students of the nearby educational institutions. A BIG THANK YOU to the MCC Commissioner, Mayor, Forest department authorities (for giving permission) and area ward Corporator Ms Kavya Nataraj and Manohar Shetty.

Lately, scores of old trees fell all over the city following strong gales, resulting in damages to vehicles and property. Most of the trees had no room for their roots to spread out and this led to gradual decay. In other cases, growing trees had their branches cut regularly on one side because they leaned onto private property; the trees grew up lopsided and leaned far onto the roads. This means their remaining branches too were regularly being trimmed and they lost strength. The concerned authorities are expected to monitor a city-wide “tree census” to determine how many trees are a danger to traffic or at risk of falling during heavy rain and strong winds. Trees which are unable to bear the air pollution and decaying should also be identified. But it seems like no one is doing their job right- and as a result, we have trees come crashing down on vehicles etc now and then.

The problem with our MCC authorities is that they wait till the trees fall, and then only take action–like many trees that had fallen due to rains recently. The safety of pedestrians and all road users should be the first and most important priority for National Highway authorities and also local authorities and also for a State body that has a responsibility in this area. Some of these trees may have disease, which is a clear indication of root rot. It is a matter of urgency that such hazardous trees are inspected and that those that appear in any way dubious should be promptly removed or trimmed before they crash down resulting in injuries or death to motorists or pedestrians.

