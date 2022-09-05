Brand New Road Dug a Day after Opened for Traffic is Dug Again for the 10th Time?

Brand New Road between Padua to Sharbhat Katte, near Padua School in the City Dug at a couple of Spots a Day after Opened for Traffic, is DUG again today probably for the TENTH time. If you travel on this road you will see a bunch of work spots patched up. Just wait and see there will be more digging at many spots on this road in the coming days.



Mangaluru: Once again I am using my signature tagline -“DIGGING NEVER STOPS IN THE SMART CITY?”. One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes/footpaths will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it in the past and will see it in future too. Mescom, Telephone Co’s, Contractors, building owners etc, and now GAIL Gas Co laying LPG pipelines- they all dig the roads/streets, footpaths without prior permission from Mangaluru City Corporation.

There is no end to this- and once they dig, and after their work is done, they leave the dug up area in a shabby condition. And no action is taken against them, either by the MCC or District Administration. And here we are seeing a newly constructed concrete road by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) or could be by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) , has been dug at a few spots a day after it was opened for traffic and public. This road during reconstruction was closed for traffic for nearly 3-4 months, and now with digging at few spots has once again created chaos for the movement of traffic.

Brand New Road near Padua Being Dug a Day after Opened for Traffic

We are talking about the road between Padua to Sharbhat Katte, which was closed for a few months and had led to traffic jams near KPT. During peak hours, once again travelling on this new road has resulted in congestion as digging has started to fix the faulty planning, and today, yet another spot on the said road is dug to fix a leaking water pipe below. It seems there are a few bad spots where the concrete was not laid the right way. This shows how intelligent and smart our engineers are in our Smart City, who don’t even know what they are doing, even after many of them may be rank holders in their academics.

With repair work done again after the new road was opened on 4 July 2022, once again taxpayers’ money is being wasted on someone’s carelessness and negligence. Even the water is not flowing since no proper drains have been made, and there has been flooding of homes and business compounds on this stretch of the road. Even construction debris has been left behind on the side of the road, making it hard for pedestrians to walk by. Images of this road being dug have been posted on social media, and people are criticizing the unplanned and unscientific work.

For a City which has been selected as one of the “Smart City” of India, it seems like we are lacking “Smart People”, right from Officials at MSCL and MCC, Engineers, Contractors, and other District authorities who are simply wasting public hard earned money on projects, which once completed have to be re-done or new roads have to be dug up again.

But it seems like no one cares about it- new roads are constructed, and within the next few hours or few days they are broken to give way for a new project/work. This education hub is now like a middle-aged bachelor, with the government and MCC trying to dress him up with all sorts of cosmetics while the vital aspects are being sidelined. With half the city being dug up for one or the other reason the traffic appears to be going haywire while the pedestrians are scampering for safety.

Mangaluru has a dubious reputation for being the most unsafe city for pedestrians. Nobody has investigated that so there is no official document available for gouging the level of discomfort for the pedestrian but the way the city is dug up at present it is evident to the naked eye the violation of safety of pedestrians. School children, young and old folks, ladies and gentlemen are the most susceptible. With the roads dug up here in there, some could claim that they have sent people to the hospital with injuries, some others would state that they have claimed lives!

Even today, when there is so much conversation about road safety, and despite pedestrians being at the forefront of this conversation, many roads are not safe either due to construction or debris left after construction. Not “Smart” for an upcoming “Smart City”? Period. And sadly, it’s a shame that ‘DIGGING OF NEW ROADS NEVER STOP IN THIS SO CALLED ‘SMART CITY’?

