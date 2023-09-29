Breaking Choo…Choo News! St Aloysius College Student ‘Rail Boy Ronak’ Flags Off ‘Vande Bharath Express’

Breaking Choo…Choo News! St Aloysius College student ‘Railboy Ronak’ aka RONAK D’Sa pursuing his 3rd BBA at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru Flags Off ‘Vande Bharath Express’- a semi-high-speed train running between Kasargod and Trivandrum.



Mangaluru: It is yet another proud moment for Mangaloreans and also a proud moment for St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru that RONAK D’SA, a 3rd year BBA student of St. Aloysius College had flagged Off the ‘VANDE BHARATH EXPRESS’- a Semi High-speed train running between Trivandrum and Kasaragod. The flag-off was done at the Kasaragod Railway station on 24 September 2023 at noon.

Narrating his story to Team Mangalorean Ronak d’sa said, ” If I were to narrate my story of being a photographer or specifically my position in the railways unofficially, the credits would all go to the Indian Railways and its beasts on tracks that caught my attention to photography and the passion towards it. I have no fancy stories of being a gifted photographer whatsoever. A special mention goes to my beloved grandpa resting in his heavenly abode.

” Frequent train travelling dates back to when my grandpa saw me pulling towards trains and took me on journeys, near the chugging diesel locomotives and sometimes would humble himself to ask the loco pilots to take me inside the pilot cabin to fulfil my wish. I already started loving trains only with the way they looked, sounded, moved mercilessly rattling on tracks and age-old viaducts over the rivers and the gorges and last but not least, the massive locomotives (engines) that caught my attention. I was already head-on heels in love with trains for whatever they were!”

” Photography came in much later. It’s just some 3-4 years back that I got my first camera which was a point-and-shoot camera and as time passed, auto mode changed to manual mode, Instagram filters changed to Light-room classics, point and-shoot camera got upgraded to a mirrorless camera, pictures started getting viral and then on recognized by multiple Indian Government Ministers and their Ministries, travel channels, local magazines and many more such features. I slowly started developing my Instagram page and would post pictures of trains that I captured. These acknowledgements, features, recognition and invitations by the railway board on various occasions wouldn’t have been a reality today if it wasn’t for train photography which helped me grow and get a good name and fame in and around the Indian Railways”.

“The railways gave me the privilege to be a part of the flag ceremony of India’s prestigious semi high-speed train, Vande Bharath Express. The first one was the Dharwad – Bangalore service and the second one was the Kasaragod – Trivandrum service. Words fall short of explaining what it was to be a part of this esteemed ceremony. I was surrounded by officials of various government offices, various ministers, various security personnel both armed and unarmed and I was a tiny little part of them. I will never forget the hardships behind the entire journey, right from walking in harsh weather conditions and temperatures regardless, trekking along numerous wildlife sanctuaries, mountains, hills, deserts, and forests, in search of good spots to spot trains, irrespective of the time and part of the day and my life experience through various states, cities, villages, lifestyles of India has gotten me this fame in the railways”.

” I am now certain that when you love something with all your heart, soul and mind, it has a way of exceeding your expectations. This experience is nothing short of a lifetime achievement and I’m immensely grateful to everyone who played a role in making this journey possible and a beautiful one. It’s as if I’ve checked off an item that wasn’t even on my bucket list and words escape me at this moment” said Rail Boy Ronak.

He further said, ” This is Rail Boy Ron! That’s how my grandfather once referred to me at a friends’ gathering and hence, today my Instagram account named *RailboyRon* stands strong with more than 20,100 followers keeping in touch with my content. My grandfather Late Victor Rasquinha was a Role model and a figure of inspiration for these achievements” Residing in Lady Hill, Mangaluru, he is the son of Mrs Savita Rasquinha, a Teacher at MRPL DPS school, Mangaluru.

Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt congratulations to ” Rail Boy” Ronak D’sa for his achievement.

