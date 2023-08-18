Breaking Meeow…News!Cat Lovers in City Worried about Rise in Feline Panleukopenia Virus

Mangaluru: As per sources, hundreds of cats have died in Mangaluru, Kadaba and other parts of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district in the last few days due to Feline Panleukopenia (FPL) virus commonly known as Feline Distemper, a life-threatening infectious disease. Veterinary Doctors have advised people to vaccinate their pets to avoid the disease.

The deputy director of the district animal husbandry department, Dr Arun Kumar Shetty, said, “Feline Panleukopenia virus causes a decrease in the white blood cells in cats. It is caused by a virus of the parvovirus family called FPL. Vaccination is the only solution to arrest this disease. Cats affected by FPL virus suffer from high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, anorexia and dehydration. The disease eventually leads to the death of the cat. It does not spread to humans or other animals other than cats”.

Vet Doctors say it is advisable to take an injection if one gets bitten by any animal. Stray and domestic cats are victims of FPL infection. It is best to vaccinate the cats. The adult cats can survive depending on their immunity level”. Usually, pet owners do not come forward to vaccinate their cats and instead rush to seek medical help only after their pet becomes ill. To know if a cat is infected or not, one needs to observe the change in its behaviour and eating habits. Cats should be vaccinated with Tricat, Feligen or Felicel. Yesterday, I took my Persian Cat “Coco” to the vet and got it vaccinated as a precaution against any virus. So, if you have any pet cats, check on them, and if they show any behavioural signs or ill symptoms, take them to a nearby private or a government Veterinarian.

L-R: Dr A B THAMMAIAH and Dr GOPALKRISHNA BHAT

Several cats affected with feline panleukopenia presented to DK Veterinary Polyclinic on Jail Road, Mangaluru is increasing day by day. After treatment, many get cured. It’s always advisable to get the cats vaccinated to protect the cats from getting infected with Panleukopenia. Vaccine, however, is not available free of cost. Ms Suma Nayak, the Trustee at Animal Care Trust (ACT), Vamanjoor, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, an NGO which cares for, treats and feeds abandoned stray animals, including cats and dogs said that they are lucky not to have any cats infected with this FP virus, however, only a few kittens which showed slight symptoms of the Virus, were quickly treated and all are fine.

Narrating about the Feline panleukopenia (FP) to Team Mangalorean, Dr Thammaiah AB, the Deputy Director and Dr G K Bhat, the Chief Veterinary Officer, at the DK Vet Polyclinic said, “: Feline panleukopenia (FP) is a highly contagious viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus. Kittens are most severely affected by the virus. The feline parvovirus infects and kills cells that are rapidly growing and dividing, such as those in the bone marrow, intestines, and the developing fetus. The virus is ubiquitous. Catteries, pet shops, animal shelters, unvaccinated feral cat colonies, and other areas where groups of cats are housed together appear to be the main reservoirs of the Feline Panleukopenia virus.

Because this virus is ubiquitous, unvaccinated cats of any age may be infected with the feline parvovirus that causes Feline Panleukopenia, Young kittens, sick cats, and unvaccinated cats are most susceptible. It is most commonly seen in cats 3-5 months of age; death from Feline Panleukopenia is more common at this age. During the warm months, urban areas are likely to see outbreaks of Feline panleukopenia because cats are more likely to come in contact with each other. Infected cats can shed the virus in their urine, stool, and nasal secretions; infection occurs when susceptible cats come in contact with these secretions or even fleas from infected cats. The virus is very sturdy and can survive for up to a year in the environment, so cats may become infected without ever coming into direct contact with an infected cat.

Bedding, cages, food dishes, and the hands or clothing of people who handle the infected cat may harbour the virus and transmit it to other cats. It is, therefore, very important to isolate infected cats. The virus that causes Feline panleukopenia is difficult to destroy and resistant to many disinfectants. Ideally, unvaccinated cats should not be allowed into an area where an infected cat has been — even if the area has been disinfected.

The Feline panleukopenia virus causes damage to the cells that line the intestines. It also attacks the bone marrow and lymph nodes, resulting in shortages of all types of white blood cells (panleukopenia) and red blood cells (anaemia). The first visible signs an owner might notice include generalized depression, loss of appetite, high fever, lethargy, vomiting, severe diarrhoea, nasal discharge, and dehydration. Sick cats may sit for long periods in front of their water bowls but not drink much water. In some cats, with frequent episodes of fever. During the illness body temperature may abruptly fall to sub-normal levels shortly before death. In young kittens, the virus can also damage the brain and the eyes.

How is Feline panleukopenia treated?

The likelihood of recovery from Feline panleukopenia for infected kittens less than eight weeks old is very poor. Older cats have a greater chance of survival if adequate treatment is provided early. Since there are no medications capable of killing the virus, intensive treatment is critical to increase the survival rates. Without such supportive care, up to 90% of cats with Feline panleukopenia may die.

How can Feline panleukopenia be prevented?

Vaccination is the only way to prevent disease. Irrespective of whether the cat is indoor or outdoor. Most young kittens should receive their first vaccination between 6 and 8 weeks of age, and follow-up vaccines are given until the kitten is around 16 weeks of age. Adult vaccination schedules vary with the age and health of the cat, as well as the risk of Feline panleukopenia in the area. Consult your veterinarian for advice on an appropriate vaccination schedule for your cat.

Because the FP virus is everywhere in the environment, virtually all kittens and cats are exposed to the virus at some point in their lives. While cats of any age may be infected with the feline parvovirus that causes FP, young kittens, sick cats, and unvaccinated cats are most susceptible. It is most commonly seen in cats 3-5 months of age; death from FP is more common at this age.

How do cats become infected?

Cats can shed the virus in their urine, stool, and nasal secretions; infection occurs when susceptible cats come in contact with these secretions or even fleas from infected cats. An infected cat tends to shed the virus for a relatively short period (1-2 days), but the virus can survive for up to a year in the environment, so cats may become infected without ever coming into direct contact with an infected cat. Bedding, cages, food dishes, and the hands or clothing of people who handle the infected cat may harbour the virus and transmit it to other cats.

It is, therefore, very important to isolate infected cats. Any materials used on or for infected cats should not be used or allowed to come in contact with other cats, and people handling infected cats should practice proper hygiene to prevent the spreading of the infection. The virus that causes FP is difficult to destroy and resistant to many disinfectants. Ideally, unvaccinated cats should not be allowed into an area where an infected cat has been — even if the area has been disinfected.

IF YOU NEED MORE INFORMATION YOU CAN CALL :

The Deputy Director of Polyclinic A.B. Thammaiah at 7624962100 or Dr G K Bhat, Chief Veterinary Officer at 9448177627 or just take your animals during the polyclinic working hours 9 am-1 pm; 2 pm-4 pm Phone: 9141010419

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLE :

New Rs 2.10 Crore DK District Vet Polyclinic Ready to Treat Your Pets & Domestic Animals

Like this: Like Loading...