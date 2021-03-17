Spread the love



















BREAKING NEWS! ‘Circuit House’ in City is Now ‘Office of Asst Police Commissioner-Ramanagara City?

Mangaluru: BREAKING NEWS! Effective 16 March 2021 the ‘CIRCUIT HOUSE’ in Mangaluru has got a new sign board which reads Office of ‘The Assistant Commissioner of Police’-Ramanagara Sub Division, Ramanagara City. But in reality, it is not a ‘Breaking News’ but a fake news from Yours Truly, that Circuit House is not taken over by any other Office, but the change in sign is just for a couple of days, while the film shooting of the Malayalam movie ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is going on. That was a little bit on the lighter side of vein.

If you happen to be around the Circuit House, you will notice a bunch of KSP along with high rank police officers, all in disguise for their part in the movie- the best part is that they all look REAL. While a large group of people, including the main actors, acting in the movie hail from Kerala, quite a few have been picked from around Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada for partial roles in the movie.

The scenes taken at Circuit House show an exchange between a cop and a suspect. The suspect seems to have been toughened by the ugly realities of our society, and he is philosophical. On the other hand, the cop seems very idealistic and has an unshaken conviction in the country’s criminal justice system. Especially that one cannot escape the allegations of treason. Or that’s what the cop thinks. “The truth will win,” says the cop, to discourage the suspect, who seems pretty confident that he will walk free. The suspect bursts out laughing and reminds the cop: “There are mixed feelings about killing Gandhi in this country.” And then he gets thrashed by the cops, obviously. It looks like the cop is not that idealistic and naive after all. The clip, from makers of the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ sees a suspect getting interrogated for treason. Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the cop opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran as the suspect.

Jana Gana Mana’ is directed by Dijo Jose Antony of ‘Queen’ fame. Sharis Mohammed has crafted the script. Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen are producing the film under the banner Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. The cast includes actor Sri Divya, Mamtha Mohandas, Dhruvan, Shari, Shammi Thilakan, Raja Krishnamoorthy, Pasupathi, Azhagam Perumal, Ilavarasu, Vinod Sagar, Vincy Aloshious, Midhun, Hari Krishnan, Vijayakumar, Vaishnavi Venugopal, Chithra Iyer, Benzi Mathews, Dhanya Ananya, Nimisha, Divya Krishna, Josekutty Jacob, Prasad Arumanayakam, Subha Venkat, and Raj Babu among others.



The scene serves as a comment on the growing intolerance in the country. Director Dijo Jose Antony of Queen fame has helmed Jana Gana Mana from a script penned by Sharis Mohammed. The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions. The movie is set to release in May 2021, and most of the scenes will be shot in Mangaluru, DK and Udupi District. So while the movie shooting has been going on for a couple of days, MLA U T Khader, and other Netas will have to switch their press meets to other venues??.



On a second note, while the Karnataka Government and District Administration has been coming down hard on Keralites by imposing a bunch of restrictions while they cross Kerala border and enter Karnataka side- but here at the renamed circuit House where the Malayalam movie is shot, seems like no restrictions are imposed whatsoever- where none of the movie crew is seen wearing face masks nor social distancing is maintained. Like they say “Where There Is A Will, There Is A Way’, whereas what we are seeing here is, “Where There Is BIG Money Coming , You Can Do Your Own Way’? MONEY MATTERS more than LAWS, I suppose !