BREAKING NEWS! University College Students Protest against Muslim girls Wearing Hijab

Mangaluru: While the Hijab row issue was dying down and not much in the news until now, but all of a sudden the hijab row resurfaced has once again in Dakshina Kannada, and this morning (Thursday 26 May 2022) at University College, Hampankatta, Mangaluru after several students of belonging to ABVP staged a flash protest demanding implementation on complete ban of hijab in the campus.

It should be noted that a few days ago, at the Mangalore University syndicate body meeting, held in Bengaluru, it was officially approved of strict implementation of uniform rules in all its six constituent colleges. Prior to this decision taken by MU Syndicate Body, the Muslim girl students at University College were allowed to wear hijab using uniform shawl. The same is mentioned in the college prospectus. However, the syndicate meeting had suddenly decided to ban wearing hijab using uniform shawl, both inside and outside the classrooms.

Even though it was officially ordered to be implemented in all colleges especially University College last week, the college authorities were not able to impose it completely as there was resentment from Muslim girls. Some Muslim girls did follow but others were not willing to adhere to the rules. Meanwhile, it is learnt that few Muslim girl students are not attending classes. It is learnt that the college has about 1,900 students including 44 Muslim girls.

Not happy with Muslim girls not adhering to the prescribed rules, the college union backed by ABVP staged a flash protest and demanded that all must follow recent syndicate decision. Meanwhile, University College principal Ms Anasuya Rai speaking to the media said, Äll the students have been communicated about the recent syndicate decision which does not allow wearing hijab inside and outside the classroom using uniform shawl. Some Muslim girls have agreed but some are showing resentment claiming that it is illegal and done in between the academic year. At the moment we are helpless, but will solve the issue soon”