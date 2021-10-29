Spread the love



















Breast Screening Camp at RUSEMP Pakshikere

Mangaluru: CODP® Mangaluru, Caritas India, Lions Club Valencia Mangalore and Indian Cancer Society jointly organized awareness on Cancer and Free Breast Screening Camp through SPARSHA Campaign against Cancer at RUSEMP Pakshikere on October 28th, 2021.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Mr Leslie D’Souza, President Lions Club, Valencia. Ms Lenet Gonsalves, Program Manager CODP and Ms Shaila from Indian Cancer Society, Mr Venkatesh, Secretary of Lions Club Valencia and Ms Sophia, Ms Valsa Jeevan, Mr Cyril Jeevan, Mr Oswald D’Cunha Members of Lions Club were present on the dais.

Mr Rocky D’Souza, member of Sneha Okkoota welcomed the gathering.

Mr Leslie D’Souza, in his inaugural speech, spoke about the importance of health and encouraged the gathering to do health checkups regularly in order to lead a healthy life.

Ms Lenet, as a resource person took up the session on Breast Cancer and a healthy lifestyle. She stated, “one of the best ways to prevent cancer is through regular check-ups, because if this disease is detected and treated at an early stage then definitely it can be cured.”

This camp was organized in the presence of 75 participants. A total number of women who have undergone free breast screening check-up were 23. This camp was planned under the leadership of Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director of CODP.

Ms Shilpa D’Souza, SPARSHA Coordinator compered the program. Ms Pushpaveni from CODP assisted in the program and Ms Jamuna, Secretary of Unnathi Mahasangha proposed the Vote of Thanks.

