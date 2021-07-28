Spread the love



















‘Bridge The Gap’ Cyclothon by Duo Docs to Protest Against Violence on Health Care Fraternity

Mangaluru: Sources reveal that in India, 75 -80 per cent of doctors have experienced some form of violence, and 46.3 percent of doctors are stressed due to the violence, while 62.8 per cent are unable to care for patients because of this fear. The country’s largest doctor’s body, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also called a nationwide protest over recent incidents of violence against health care professionals. They had demanded a central law to curb such cases and declare hospitals as “protected zones” with additional security. Protests were also held across the country on the same issue. In a statement, the IMA said as many as 3.5 lakh doctors, with proper Covid protocol, participated in the agitation.The doctors have sought enhanced security of hospitals and that the hospitals be declared as “protected zones”.

“Those who assault doctors or the profession should be punished under the fast-track trial mode. IMA believes that the Government of India will respond to this unified peaceful protest and initiate steps to bring a central law, and ensure the medical fraternity serves without fear in the hospital premises.

“All across the country, in every state, in different hospitals, the doctors and healthcare professionals wore black badges, ribbons and black shirts, and raised slogans “Save the Saviours” and uploaded their photographs on social media,” a couple of months ago. And here we have two doctors from Bengaluru in order to draw attention to the rising cases of violence against doctors and health workers, the two Manipal Hospitals doctors had begun a 400-km cyclothon from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bengaluru, located near Bengaluru Medical College on Sunday, 25 July and reached IMA, Mangaluru, on Wednesday, 27 night.



The “Bridge the Gap” cyclathon has been undertaken to build a stronger connection between the public and health care community, said the duo cyclists, namely Dr Justin Aryabhat Gopaldas, Consultant, Critical Care Medicine, and Dr Nikhil Narayanaswamy, Intensivist, Manipal Hospitals, Jayanagar, who had started the cyclathon at 7.30 am on Sunday, and invited their fellow health care workers to join them in their journey to #savethesaviours, and after that reaching IMA, Mangaluru on July 27.



.

A welcome to IMA Mangaluru programme was organized for the two cyclists/doctors at the IMA House, Hampankatta, Mangaluru on Thursday, 28 July at 9 am by the Association of Medical Consultants-Mangaluru Chapter and Indian Medical Association-Mangaluru Chapter, and board members of both the Associations felicitated the Bengaluru duo doctors. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dr Justin and Dr Nikhil said “We are passionate about what we do as health care professionals, and why we do it. We endeavor to bring a fearless work environment for ourselves, and all the health care workers, built on mutual trust and understanding with the community. This journey is initiated with the hope to kick start a conversation among both the public and health care workers to bridge the gap, and stop violence,” .

Dr Sachidanand Rai-the president elect of AMC-Mangaluru praised the efforts put in by Dr Justin and Dr Nikhil in spreading the awareness to stop violence against doctors and health care fraternity. Many other board members of AMC and IMA-Mangaluru chapters, to name a few- Dr Sidharth Shetty- Secretary; Dr Prakash Harishchandra – Treasurer; Dr Ishwar Kerthi – Joint Secretary; Dr Anil Shetty -Spokesperson, and Dr Ashfaque Mohammad, also joined in complimenting the duo docs for their mission and wished them luck in their future such missions. After a bunch of group pics and selfies, both Dr Nikhil and Dr Justin decided to go an Coastal City tour and explore the beauty of Kudla, until their friends from Bengaluru come and pick them and take them back to Bengaluru by car.

This is a very good initiative taken by Dr Justin and Dr Nihkil, by spreading the awareness against assault on doctors and health care workers, and much more has to be done by other doctor s and health care fraternity in order to STOP the violence on doctors. Many health-care workers, including Doctors, Nurses, among others have fallen ill with covid-19, and more are quarantined after exposure to the virus, while performing their duties taking care of infected Covid-19 patients. They are all putting their lives at risk during this time of pandemic and instead of appreciating their dedicated and risky work, there are a few people who abuse and even attack or confront them, for reason at all or no fault of the doctors. The assault or confrontation on doctors at a time when they have been working tirelessly day and night to handle Covid cases, as intolerable. Such ignorant persons who attack doctors should be severely dealt with by the law with stern punishments, so that such kind of acts should stop.

The risk to the health-care workers is one of the great vulnerabilities of the health-care system in an epidemic like this, where most ERs and health-care systems are running at capacity in normal times. Due to the current pandemic, health-care workers have experienced a disproportionate share of infections. They have been put at risk not only by the nature of their jobs, but by shortages of protective equipment such as N 95 face masks and government bungling of the testing program, which was delayed for weeks while the virus spread around the country undetected. Therefore when these Covid Warriors are performing their duties to the best of their abilities, it is absolutely not right to abuse, confront or attack them, without knowing the right facts. Long Live the “COVID WARRIORS” aka “DOCTORS AND HEALTH CARE FRATERNITY”!

Cases of violence against doctors and other healthcare workers have been reported lately from some parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and Assam among other places.

Like this: Like Loading...