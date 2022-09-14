Bringing law to increase usage of Kannada language: K’taka CM

Amid the controversy over Hindi Day celebrations in Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a law to increase Kannada language usage is being introduced soon. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Bommai said that his government is committed to the protection and promotion of the Kannada language.

Bengaluru: Amid the controversy over Hindi Day celebrations in Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a law to increase Kannada language usage is being introduced soon. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Bommai said that his government is committed to the protection and promotion of the Kannada language.

Noting that India is a union of several states with different languages and cultures, Bommai said that it is not possible to foist any language on other states. “In order to increase Kannada language usage, we are introducing a law in this very session of the House. For the first time, a law is being introduced in the Assembly that will give legal strength to the use of Kannada language.”

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill is expected to give a huge boost to Kannada usage in the state.

Bommai’s statement assumes significance in the backdrop of the Janata Dal (S) opposition to the alleged attempts of the BJP-led central government to impose Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

Ahead of the National Hindi Day celebrations on September 14, former chief minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had written to Bommai opposing Hindi Day celebrations in Karnataka. The party had also organised an anti-Hindi Day protest on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...