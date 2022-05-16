British climber summits Mt. Everest for record 16 times



Kathmandu: British climber Kenton Cool broke his own record by scaling the world’s highest Mt. Everest for the 16th time, the most ever by a non-Nepali mountaineer, said the company organising his expedition.

“Cool and two other foreign climbers and five Nepali Sherpa guides reached the top of Mt. Everest at 5:25 a.m. on Sunday,” Iswari Poudel, General Manager of Himalayan Guides Nepal, told Xinhua news agency.

“By reaching the top of the mountain, he broke his own record of most summits of the world’s tallest peak by any foreign national,” Poudel added.

The latest success gave Cool, a lead over US climber David Allen Hahn, who has summited Mt. Everest 15 times, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This marks KC’s (Kenton Cool) 16th summit, a non Sherpa record,” Cool wrote in his social media account.

The British became the first mountaineer to climb Mt. Everest (8,848.86m), the world’s fourth tallest Mt. Lhotse (8,516m) and Mt. Nuptse (7,861m), in a single season in 2013.

On May 7, Kami Rita Sherpa, a well-known Nepali mountain guide, set a world record by scaling Mt. Everest for the 26th time.