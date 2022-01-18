British-Era ‘Marine Bungalow’ is Now S Angara, the Fisheries ‘Minister’s New Office’

Mangaluru: On Monday 17 January 2022, a British-era house that was the designated port officer’s Bungalow, known as “Marine Bungalow” located near State Bank and near to st Ann’s Convent/School in the City became the new office of minister for fisheries ports and inland water transport S Angara. The bungalow reflects Mangaluru architecture — a traditional house with a spacious portico, topped with Mangaluru tiles.

Speaking to the media, an engineer from the ports and fisheries department said that renovation of this house was done at an approximate Rs 30 lakh after the project got approval from chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. It is learnt the bungalow is 100 plus years old and until recently it was the designated port officer’s residence. The renovation works that have been taken up include, building a false ceiling, painting, development of a garden and parking area as well as the purchase of furniture, he said.