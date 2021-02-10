Spread the love



















British MP concerned over arrest of rights activist Nodeep



Chandigarh,: British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Wednesday expressed concern over the arrest of labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur over the farmers’ agitation, saying the abuse of peaceful protest activists, especially women, is an affront to democracy and civilised society.

“Alarmed to learn of sexual assault and torture allegations in police custody of Punjabi trade unionist Nodeep Kaur, who after four weeks hasn’t even been granted bail,” Dhesi tweeted.

He added, “Abuse of peaceful farmers protest activists, especially women, is an affront to democracy and civilised society.”

Earlier, Punjab-origin politician Dhesi had sent a letter, signed by over 100 MPs and Lords, to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the ongoing farmers’ protests, asking him to raise this matter with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi when they next liaise.

On Monday, the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to ensure relief for Nodeep Kaur.

The Commission also sought a report by February 23. It said it has taken suo motu notice of the issue since the woman is a resident of the state.

Nodeep Kaur, 23, was arrested on January 12 during the farmers’ protest at Kundli in Haryana.

Nodeep’s case came to the fore as US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris claimed in a tweet that she was “tortured and sexually assaulted” in police custody.

However, the police said she was facing serious criminal cases.