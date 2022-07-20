Broken Traffic Sign Lying on Footpath on Kadri Kambla Road a RISK for Pedestrians

Mangaluru: No wonder, people in the City prefer the most to walk on the streets rather than on the footpaths since they feel that City streets are much safer to walk (other than run over by traffic, if you are not alert) but a walk on our City footpaths with open pits, garbage, broken alcohol bottles, construction and other debris, does put a pedestrians life in risk.

Have you ever stood at the side of the road trying to get across but motorists keep whizzing past? Or peacefully walking on the footpath when out of nowhere, a bike honks at you and nearly runs you over? For pedestrians in Mangaluru, each day is an urban obstacle course whether it’s encroachments on footpaths, a lack of zebra crossings or ruthless drivers.

The problem begins with a lack of footpaths for people to walk on, forcing them to traverse along the road instead. And when there are footpaths they are not SAFE to walk on. While there is no specific data for roads with broken or absent footpaths in the city, the situation is bad enough that it prompts citizens to complain or file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) if they are hurt or die. Even when footpaths are usable, they are still often deemed unsafe. Bikers frequently use them to avoid traffic jams, cars casually park on them, and the dumping of construction waste on footpaths is rampant.

This report highlights a broken TRAFFIC SIGN which has been lying on the footpath for months near Maurishka Palace on Kadri Kambla Road in the City, meanwhile, pedestrians are getting hurt bumping into it- last night since it was dark with no street lights in working condition, a senior lady walking on the footpath, hit her foot hard into the sharp edge of the fallen traffic sign, and with a bleeding foot, she was rushed to a nearby private hospital by a Good Samaritan, an auto-driver. Also as per a security guard nearby at an office, a few days ago a two-wheeler after hitting the signboard, was safe with minor injuries.

If you look at the pictures in the report, you will see how dangerous the broken traffic board is, which could hurt pedestrians if they are not cautious- and we know with pedestrians always on their mobile phones while walking, the chances of getting hurt is even more. So, what has been done in rectifying this civic issue, for months? ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!

And for that matter, this Kadri Kambla Road is among one of the busiest roads during peak hours and also that there is a heavy flow of traffic going towards Mangalore International Airport. Also, this road is frequently used by our MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath or U T Khader and other politicians when they travel back and forth from the Circuit House. Also, when our CM or other state ministers come into the City from the Airport, they pass by this road- and however, even after this broken traffic sign has been lying on the footpath, every one of these Netas or officials has simply turned a blind eye.

Also, this Kadri Kambla Road is used by the police officials heading towards Kadri East Police station, neither the ACP nor any of the higher police officers have taken any action, even though the broken traffic sign is their property. In conclusion, if yours truly of Team Mangalorean could notice this unsafe broken traffic sign lying on the footpath posing a risk to adults and youth pedestrians, how come our elected representatives, MCC authorities, and also the Traffic Police have not noticed it, rather kept quiet and waiting for a tragedy to happen to a pedestrian. Bah humbug!