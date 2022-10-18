Brown sugar valued at over Rs 1 cr was seized in Odisha’s Balasore



Bhubaneswar: Brown sugar weighing 1.6 kg valued at over Rs 1 crore in the international market was seized in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on intelligence input, a team of the special task force (STF) of the Odisha crime branch conducted a raid near Balasore railway station on Monday and seized the narcotic drugs from the possession of two drug peddlers, the police said.

The arrested person is identified as Sk Raju and Amzad Khan, both residents of the Balasore district. The police also seized a motorcycle used by the accused.

The accused persons were forwarded to the court of district & sessions judge. The STF has registered a case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the police said.

Since 2020, the task force has seized more than 60 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 grams of cocaine, 111 quintals of ganja, and 750 gram of opium and arrested 162 drug peddlers.

