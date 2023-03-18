BRS-BJP poster war in Hyderabad turns ugly

The poster war between Telangana’s ruling BRS and opposition BJP turned ugly with new posters emerging in Hyderabad on Sunday, showing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha as a culprit in Delhi excise policy scam case.

The posters target CM KCR, his son KTR, Kavitha and other family members.

A wall poster with pictures of KCR, KTR, Kavitha, Harish Rao appears like a film poster. The film title is “Kalvakuntla Dongalamutha” (Kalvakuntla gang of thieves). “Story, screenplay, dialogues and direction by KCR”, reads the poster

Another poster carries photographs of Kavitha with liquor bottles and comments about her alleged involvement in the case.

These posters by BJP are apparently in response to those stuck by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters a few days ago showing BJP national general secretary B. L. Santhosh as a criminal and wanted and targeted Prime Minister Narenrda Modi over his promise of Rs 15 lakh.

Posters had come up in different parts of the city. “Talented in MLA poaching,” reads the poster. It also announced ‘reward’. “Sanction of Modi’s promise of Rs 15,00,000.”

The posters came up ahead of Kavitha’s second round of questioning by the ED in Delhi on Thursday. She, however, did not appear before the agency, citing a hearing by the Supreme Court of a petition filed by her challenging the summons.

BRS leaders alleged Santhosh ran away from probe into MLAs’ poaching case by not appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The BRS supporters had also put up posters last week when Kavitha appeared before the ED for the first time. Through the posters, the BRS tried to depict how the BJP government at the Centre used “raid detergents” to clean turncoats.

The posters carried the images of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had corruption allegations levelled against them before switching from Congress to the BJP.

With hashtag “Bye Bye Modi”, the posters show how the “raid detergents” painted tainted leaders saffron. The posters also carried picture of Kavitha before and after the raid with catchline “True colors never fade”.

Hitting back at the BRS, the BJP had also put up posters and hoardings targeting the ruling party over defections.

