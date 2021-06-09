Spread the love



















BRS Hospital Staff Stage Protest for Non-Payment of Salary

Udupi: Hundreds of staff at the Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdulla Mother and Child Hospital staged a protest on June 9, over non-payment of salary for three months.

The hospital was run by Entrepreneur Dr B R Shetty. In the last three months, the doctors, nurses and other staff have not received their salary. The hospital staff staged a protest at the hospital premises and demanded the payment of their salary causing inconvenience to the patients. The protesters also alleged that their Provident fund has not been credited since last October.

A number of patients including pregnant women are affected by the protest.

Speaking to media persons, the staff of the hospital said, “We have already worked for three months without payment so that the patients do not suffer. We are now left with no other option than to protest. We too are suffering since we all have to take care of our family.

The Siddaramaiah government had, in August 2016, allowed BRSHRI to construct the 200-bed mother and child hospital, a 400-bed super-speciality hospital and an urban community health centre, under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Like this: Like Loading...