Spread the love



















Brunei reports 2 new confirmed Covid cases, 227 in total



Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei reported two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 227.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, both cases do not have any symptoms.

These two new cases are being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center with the other four active cases, who are all in a stable condition, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Brunei reported one more recovery from the Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 218.

There have been three deaths reported from Covid-19 so far in Brunei.