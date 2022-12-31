BSF captured 22 drones, seized 316 kg heroin in Punjab this year

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Frontier, responsible for safeguarding the 553-km-long tough and challenging Indo-Pakistan International Border, on Saturday said it captured 22 drones and seized 316.988 kg heroin this year.

During many challenges, including inclement weather, BSF jawans are guarding the borders round the clock with utmost dedication and unflinching spirit.

This year, BSF troops have maintained an extremely high level of alertness and vigil. Resultantly, the BSF has captured 67 weapons, 850 rounds of ammunition, killed two Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan nationals in different incidents.

Displaying humanitarian approach, the BSF has handed over nine Pakistani nationals to Pakistan Rangers, who had inadvertently crossed the international border.

On the occasion of 58th Raising Day, for the first time in the history of the BSF, the ceremonial BSF Raising Day Parade was organised in the holy city of Amritsar.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai took the salute of the parade as the chief guest.

The BSF being a border guarding force also looks after the populace residing in bordering areas and for their well-being, conducts various civic action programmes, which includes free medical camps, skill development training, sports tournaments, cultural activities and also puts in efforts to help the needy people of the bordering area.

In true spirit of Jai Jawan Jai Kissan to assist border farmers and for speedy disposal of their problems, meetings with the farmers are being held regularly by respective Company Commanders.