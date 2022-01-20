BSF foils bid to smuggle contraband in Amritsar sector



New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that it foiled another attempt of smuggling of contraband by engaging a ‘flying object’ coming from Pakistan in Punjab’s Amritsar Sector and seized over seven kg heroin dropped by it in the area.

The attempt to smuggle contraband by Pakistan was thwarted by the BSF troops on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“On the intervening night of 19/20th Jan’ 2022, alert BSF troops heard the humming sound of a flying object coming from Pakistan. Troops as per drill engaged the object by firing on it and also illuminated the area by firing illumination bombs. As per SOP, all sister agencies were informed”, the Force officials said.

They also said that soon after the troops heard the sound of dropping from the flying object. The area was cordoned and in the morning, a search was carried out and seven packets suspected to be of Heroin were recovered from the area, gross weight of which is around 7.250 kg.

Vigilant BSF troops, despite adverse climatic conditions, once again foiled the nefarious attempts of Anti national elements to smuggle contraband.

In the past too, such attempts were made to smuggle narcotics, arms and ammunition into Indian territories on the western border by using drones by handlers in Pakistan.

On June 27, 2021, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound was captured in the CCTV at 1.37 a.m. while the second at 1.43 a.m.

The BSF had also shot down a hexacopter in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, foiling an attempt to drop a large consignment of arms and ammunition into the Indian side and they have shot down many drones coming from Pakistani side.