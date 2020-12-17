Spread the love



















BSF guns down 2 Pak intruders in Punjab



Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two Pakistani armed intruders along the International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday, it said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, comprising one AK 56 rifle and one Magnum rifle, were recovered.

They were shot dead close to the Attari border near the Amritsar city.

One AK 56 rifle with three magazines and 61 rounds, one Magnum rifle (.223 bore semi-automatic) with one magazine and 29 rounds, one Olampia pistol and Pakistani currency, the BSF said in a tweet.

The alert troops of 71 Battalion detected the suspicious movement ahead of the fence within the Indian territory. In the ensuing firing, the BSF troops shot them dead, it added