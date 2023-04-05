BSF seizes 9 kg heroin in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday claimed to have seized nine kg heroin close to the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday claimed to have seized nine kg heroin close to the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan village on Tuesday night.

As per the laid down drill, the troops reacted to intercept the drone by firing.

During subsequent searches of the area, they recovered three big sized packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape from the fields of Bachiwind village.

On opening of the recovered three packets, nine small packets of contrabands suspected to be heroin of approximately 9.5 kg were found.

In another incident, the troops recovered five bottles on Wednesday filled with contraband suspected to be heroin, concealed in the fields, in a scattered manner, on own side of a fence near Mehandipur village in Tarn Taran district.

The gross weight of the recovered bottles contained a narcotics substance of 2.638 kg.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...