BSF seizes ‘Afghan charas’ from Gujarat coast

Kutch: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered 10 packets of ‘charas’ from Luna Bet, located about 5 km off the Jakhau coast in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The packets, which had ‘Afghan product’ written on them, were found by a BSF patrol team. They appeared to have got washed away along with the sea waves from the Pakistan side before reaching the Indian coast.

According to a statement issued by the BSF, since May 2020, a total of 1,548 packets of charas have been recovered by the BSF and other law enforcement agencies off the Jakhau coast and Creek area. This latest seizure highlights the ongoing efforts of the authorities to combat narcotics smuggling in the region.

