BSK holds ‘Guru Smarane’ to Mark Birth Anniversary of Brahmashri Narayana Guru

Kuwait: Billava Sangha Kuwait conducted “Guru Smarane” on 27th August 2021, through Zoom online webinar to mark the birth anniversary of Brahmashri Narayana Guru.

The event commenced with the prayer by Mrs Jyothi Sudheer Suvarna followed by the lighting of the lamp by BSK President Mr Krishna Sanjeeva Poojary in the presence of BSK Management & members.

President, Mr Krishna Sanjeeva Poojary welcomed wholeheartedly all the members of BSK. He wished that everyone is in good health. He informed that Billava Chavadi which is usually held in the month of September every year hasn’t taken place since last year because of the covid pandemic. However, it’s our duty to perform Pooja to Sri Narayan Guru and hence we all gathered here on the eve of Guru Jayanthi.

He informed that after Guru Vandana, there will be a cultural program organized by our cultural team. He appreciated the hard work of the cultural team and conveyed his best wishes to the participants for actively participating in this event.

Welcome dance was performed by baby Shine Venugopal followed by Guru Shloka done by President, Mr Krishna Sanjeeva Poojary in the presence of BSK Management & members.

Honourable guests Mr Mohandas Poojary, former president of BSK and Mr Satish Kunder, former advisor of BSK graced the event with their presence.

Sri Satyananda Theertha Swamiji blessed the occasion with his kind speech and advised to visit Sivagiri pilgrimage, Kerala.

Mr Mohandas Poojary, in his speech, praised BSK for their charity work towards the community.

Mr Satish Kunder in his speech motivated the members to work hard and to follow the path of Brahmashri Narayana Guru.

Welfare Officer, Mr Prabhakar Bola spoke about the Scholarship Programme conducted during the Year 2020.

Highlight of the function was the Cultural program based on Brahmashri Narayana Guru’s teaching and principles. The function was very well organized by the Cultural secretary Ms Jayalaxmi Vishwas and team. BSK kids and adults exhibited their talent by performing a devotional dance, song, speech & skit related to Brahmashri Narayana Guru.

Our Advisor and renowned artist of BSK, Mr Manoj Kumar painted an elegant portrait of Brahma Shree Narayana Guru using watercolours with candle wax.

Guest artist Mr Suresh Salian gave music to the devotional group song while Mr Lathesh played the Tabla (pair of twin hand drums). BSK felicitated both the guest artist with the memento.

Mr. Karthik Kadekar, renowned Music Composer in home town (Udupi) edited the cultural videos which added more flavour to the event.

The event was gracefully hosted by Mr Ghanshyam Attavar.

Vote of thanks was delivered by the General Secretary Mr Raghav Poojary, wherein he thanked the cultural team, technical team and participants for organizing and preforming this beautiful event.

The BSK Management Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank all the BSK members for their participation in the success of this function.

