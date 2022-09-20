BTS video of ‘Ratchasa Maamaney’ song from ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ released



Chennai: The makers of director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, which is scheduled to hit screens on September 30, have now released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the beautiful song, ‘Ratchasa Maamaney…’.

The video, which shows Karthi having to dance on a magnificent set, has Karthi, choreographer Brinda Master and art director Thota Tharani talking about the song.

Karthi says, “This song happens when a princess attends a dance performance on Krishna Jayanthi. They have visualised how it would have been in the 10th century.”

The actor also explains a portion of the song in which women and children are seen pulling a rope to make a person fly. “They are doing a stage performance in that era. Yet it should feel real, so they have made women and children pull a rope to make them fly. It is a kind of showmanship,” he explains.

The actor also jokingly discloses how he had arrived at a secret arrangement with dance master Brinda to easily complete his dance portions but how director Mani Ratnam altered all his plans the next day.

“I told Brinda master, ‘Master you’ve taught me three dance bits for this song. I will dance all three bits separately.’ She said ‘Okay’. Next day, Mani sir said, ‘I want it in a single shot. Come down dancing, from the top of the stairs to the bottom. I glanced at the master and she said, ‘I can’t do anything about it.'”

In the BTS video, dance master Brinda says, “We had Bharathanatyam and Kathak in the song. I choreographed it with my assistants and we’d do a full rehearsal. Even the kids performed cutely. We had a lot of Bharathanatyam girls. Not only our movie dancers, we had some classical girls as well.”

