Budding 112 ‘Angels of Mercy’ of GNM & B Sc of Father Muller School & College of Nursing Take Oath

Budding 112 ‘Angels of Mercy’ of 63rd Batch of 32 GNM & 34th Batch of 80 B Sc of Father Muller School & College of Nursing Take Oath during the LampLighting and Oath taking Ceremony, held on Saturday, 20 February 2021

“No man, not even a doctor, ever gives any other definition of what a nurse should be than this – ‘devoted and obedient’. I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse. I think one’s feelings waste themselves in words; they ought all to be distilled into actions which bring results. The very first requirement in a hospital is that it should do the sick no harm. To understand God’s thoughts one must study statistics… the measure of his purpose. There is no part of my life, upon which I can look back without pain.”- Florence Nightingale

Mangaluru: “We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal; Come, Doctor, live your noble Hippocrate’s bequest, Come, Nurse, by Nightingale inspired, forget your broken rest, Come all who soothe in ways unsung Humanity’s unrest, Let’s all as one, with love pursue the toil by millions blest. We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”- these are part of the lyrics from the Fr Muller’s Institution Anthem- and these words also fit right for all these 112 budding/nursing students, ( 32 students of 63rd Batch of GNM and 80 students of 34th Batch of B Sc ( who have decided to join the Nursing Career, a Noble Profession at the Father Muller School and College of Nursing, Mangaluru.

Yes, Nurses are the hospitality of the hospital. Nurses lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform on a daily basis. In fact you could say that nurses are the backbone of our health care care system, providing us with the attention and medical care that we need to live health long-lasting lives. Sometimes being a nurse can be exhausting at times, but the knowledge and power to help heal others is what keeps them going in challenging times. And while nurses are strong spirited, positive and focused even they need a little pick me up every once in a while – like complimenting them for their well-done job or appreciating their dedication and commitment to patients and health-care. And truly, the Nurses are the “Angels of Mercy”!

The Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony of 63rd batch of GNM and 34thbatch of BSc Nursing students of Father Muller School and College of Nursing was held on February 20th 2021, in Father MullerAcademy hall. The program commenced with a prayer dance by 2nd year GNM Nursing students followed by the welcome address by Sr Jacintah -Principal of Father Muller College of Nursing. Following offering flower petals to the portraits of Florence Nightingale, founder of Modern Nursing and Fr. Augustus Muller, founder of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. by the dignitaries namely Dr. Thereza Mathias Professor, Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing, Mangaluru who was the chief guest, joined along with Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Sr. Jacintha D’Souza Principal Father Muller College of Nursing; Fr Ajith Menezes and Fr Rudolph D’sa-both Administrators; Sr Janet -Chief Nursing Officer; Mrs Jasmine Saritha Vas- Principal-FMSON

Sr. Janet D’Souza, Chief Nursing Officer spoke on the significance of the day, illuminating the novices and the gathering of the importance of the light of the lamp which is soothing and a beacon of help to be imbibed by all. The nursing leaders-Dr. Thereza Mathias,Sr. Jacintha D’Souza, Sr Janet and Jasmine Saritha Vas lit the lamps of 112 novice nursing students and passed on the light of wisdom, knowledge and compassion following which, they vowed to uphold their duties as nursing professionals, by swearing an oath, administered by Sr. Jacintha D’Souza, Principal, FMCON.

Chief Guest, Dr. Tereza Mathias, in her address recalled the day she professed her profession as a student of the Father Muller College of Nursing 1st batch in 1987 and from then has been a proud alumni making it a point to meet and greet her teachers. She spoke of the quality and nature a nurse-to-be should attain, to be team players in the medical treatment and to uphold the patient’s cause. This lamp lighting day is the most celebrated day only in the nursing profession. The light lit today is the ever reminder of the darkness outside (despair), hope and the burning for others (service with compassion). The 3 “H” head, heart and hand standing for knowledge, attitude and skill, and 5 “C” commitment, compassion, communication, confidence and critical thinking should be followed by all. Her 30 years in service of her profession has taught her many lessons which she enumerated as 10 dictums to the gathering. Her message was well received as the audience responded with a thunderous applause. ( To listen to her entire speech click on the video below)

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address invited the students to be committed to their profession. Nurses should be honest in character, sound in mind, quick in observation, committed with respect, gossip free, sober and have devotion to God. Being an instrument of God you should partake in the wellness and healing of His people. Inculcate professional etiquette and learn key words in hospitality “I’m sorry”, “Thank you”, “May I help You”, “I made a mistake”, “Excuse me”. Punctuality should replace lethargy; zeal and eagerness should always sustain to succeed. ” Apart from nursing as a profession, it is also a vocation. You have today lit the lamp of Courage, Justice, Peace, Restoration, and Ethics, and follow them. A good nurse should be God fearing, Obedient, Orderly, and dedicated. NURSE stands for-N- Noble; U- Understanding; R- Responsible; S- Serviceability; and E- Enthusiastic. Keep up the good work that you will be entrusted with and may God bless you all” added Fr Coelho.

Mrs. Jasmine Saritha Vas delivered a vote of thanks. Mrs.Carol Alphones, a nursing lecturer compeered the program. Fr J B Crasta- Chaplain at Father Muller Homoeopathic College-Deralakatte, Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo-Administrator, Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay, Dr Jayaprakash Alva-Dean, Father Muller Medical College, Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais Assistant Administrator FMMCH, Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza-Dean, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences; among others graced the occasion. The event was preceded with the Holy Eucharistic thanksgiving mass celebrated by Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes at the Hospital chapel at 6:15am. Management committee members of FMCI, staff, and students also witnessed this event.

Ending this column with a appropriate song ” Take your candle, and go light your world “by Kathy Trocolli to mark the Nurses Lamp Lighting Ceremony :