Budding Angels of Mercy! 36th Batch of B Sc Nursing Inaugurated at FMCON

Budding Angels of Mercy! 36th Batch of 80 students of B Sc Nursing Inaugurated at Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON), Kankanady, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Mangaluru: “We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal; Come, Doctor, live your noble Hippocrates bequest, Come, Nurse, by Nightingale inspired, forget your broken rest, Come all who soothe in ways unsung Humanity’s unrest, Let’s all as one, with love pursue the toil by millions blest. We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”- these are part of the lyrics from the Fr Muller’s Institution Anthem- and these words also fit right for all the freshers who have decided to join the Nursing Career, a Noble Profession at the Father Muller College of Nursing, Mangaluru for the 36th Batch of B Sc Nursing which was inaugurated on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

Yes, Nurses are the hospitality of the hospital. Nurses lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform on a daily basis. In fact, you could say that nurses are the backbone of our health care system, providing us with the attention and medical care that we need to live healthy long-lasting lives. Sometimes being a nurse can be exhausting at times, but the knowledge and power to help heal others is what keeps them going in challenging times.

And while nurses are strong, spirited, positive and focused even they need a little pick me up every once in a while – like complimenting them for their well-done job or appreciating their dedication and commitment to patients and health care. And truly, the Nurses are the Angels of Mercy! The Father Muller College of Nursing has been the torchbearer in nursing education in the private sector of our nation; training and giving the best overall qualified nurses to the nation and the world.

The inauguration ceremony of the 36th Batch of B Sc Nursing held at Father Muller Convention Centre Mini Hall, beagan with a prayer dance by the First year B Sc nursing students , followed by welcome address by Dr Devina E Rodrigues-Vice Principal, FMCON. In her eloquent address Dr Devina welcomed the new entrants and their parents instilling the sense of pride in choosing an institute of repute and proud traditions. Enlightening on the mission and vision of the college in making the futures of students bright and purposeful in service of humanity she highlighted the importance of challenges in life, which makes life itself meaningful and teaches values that need to be cherished.

The inauguration of the programme was done by lighting of the lamp by chief guest Prof Molly Saldanha, Principal, Kanachur College of Nursing Sciences, Mangaluru, joined by Rev Fr Richard Coelho-Director, FMCI; Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator, FMMC; Sr Jacintha D’souza- Principal, FMCON; Prof Pathima Violet Fernandes-HoD Nursing Foundation; and Ms Leena Castelino-Nursing Classes coordinator.

In her inaugural address, chief guest Prof Molly Saldanha said, “My memories go back to July 1989 where I was one among the 38 students who graduated from the 3rd batch of Nursing, during the tenure of Monsignor Alexander D’souza as the Director of FMCI. I still feel proud to be an alumni of FMCON, Kankanady which has made me what I am now, as principal of a Nursing institution. 38 years ago I was a student just like you, and with great training and teaching by our tutors we all emerged as good nurses’ ‘.

Prof Saldanha further said, “During those days our nursing days were fun, backed up by our teachers and management. Following graduation I was hired to work as an intern in FMMCH in the surgical ward, which was tough to handle people coming in with wounds and bleeding. But with determination and care I did my job as best I could. Credit not only goes to me but to the teachers who trained me. Among many hurdles, we all worked hard and attained success. You students are all lucky to get seats here in this prestigious institution, where you will have all the respect when you work in India or abroad”.

She concluded syaing”Remember while you are all pursuing your nursing career you will have the blessing of Father Muller and you will come out in flying colours. Even though you may have the ambition to go abroad, make sure you serve the suffering people in your home country, and then travel abroad. Serving Indian patients is a privilege and prestige, where you will make a difference in their lives. Parents also should be proud that their sons and daughters are enrolled in the best nursing college. Wish you all a best nursing career”.

In his presidential address, Rev Fr Richard Coelho said, “You students should be overwhelmed to pursue your nursing studies here. The nursing profession is the noblest among all, and even though the doctors prescribe the treatment plan, the execution is expertly carried out by the nurses. The nurses are the closest to their patients and the most trusted too. This was evident in times of COVID-19 that nurses were told the last request by their patients. Nurses lay down their life’s for their patients.

“Thus, honesty, integrity, dedication, humility and steadfastness is the cloak of a nurse. Women nurses are more in the field of nursing because of their emotional quotient but we see the trends changing with even more men joining the profession. In the west, many are changing over to the profession of nursing as they feel a sense of gratification and self-worth. Work with dedication, work will be satisfying and at the end of your career, you will realise a sense of a job well done. Nursing is a vocation called to be empathetic with a human touch, to walk an extra mile with dedication and commitment, and to be Angels of Love” added Fr Coelho. (MORE OF FR COELHO SPEECH CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW)

The vote of thanks was delivered by Prof Pathima Violet, and programme was eloquently compered by Ms Deepthi G D’souza- Lecturer, FMCON.

TEAM MANGALOREAN interacted with a couple of students joining the 36th Batch of B Sc Nursing :

Miss JENCITA RODRIGUES with dad-John Rodrigues and Mom- Ms Precilla Rodrigues

Having completed her high school at Nazareth Convent High School in Vasai, Mumbai, Jencita did her PUC at Thomas Baptista College, Vasai, Mumbai, before she decided to pursue her B Sc nursing at FMCON. “I feel lucky to be selected for my B Sc nursing course at FMCON, which is a dream come true. I was anxiously waiting to have my nursing education here, since many of my relatives and friends from Mangaluru have graduated from FMCON and settled well in life, in Israel, Canada, and in the Gulf. I am very much aware that FMCON is a reputed college for good education, and I am confident that I will do my best with proper training from teachers. My parents are from Valencia, Mangaluru. My desire is to serve the patients for a while in India, then migrate to Canada, for better prospects”.

Miss ASMIRA ANTHONY with her Dad ANTHONY K K



Asmira did her high school and PUC in Gulf Asian School/College in Sharjah, UAE. When asked why she wanted to pursue her B Sc nursing at FMCON, she said, “I have heard that FMCON is a great college and those who passed out from here are doing well in India and abroad. Many of my relatives in the Gulf are employed as nurses in Sharjah hospitals, where many are FMCON alumni. I wanted to follow in their footsteps, and once I graduate I will either work in India for a few years, then find a job in the Gulf”.

Miss RENCITA CRASTA with Mom -Ms Sylvia Shanthi D’souza nee Crasta (Dad- Rudolph D Crasta absent)



Rencita after her high school at Loretta English Medium School,Bantwal did her PUC at Carmel Composite College, Modankap, wanted to make her dream come true by pursuing her nursing studies at Father Mullers’, and her prayers were answered after she got a seat for B Sc nursing at Father Muller College of Nursing-Thumbay. “Many of my relatives and friends have settled well in life being nurses, and I wanted to follow in their footsteps. Since nursing ahs got a very good scope in India and abroad, I showed very much interest, and I am happy that I got a seat at Father Muller’s, which is no doubt a prestigious institution, with good teaching & training, better facilities and modern techniques”

Miss ROVEETA MONIS with her Mom- Ms Veera Rita Monis ( Dad- Ronald P Monis absent)

Roveeta did her high school at Don Bosco CBSE school, Shirva, and PUC at St Mary’s PUI College, Shirva. “Having heard good reviews of FMCON I was anxiously waiting to get a seat, and God heard my prayers. I always wanted to become a nurse so that I could serve the suffering humanity, and looking at the work done by nurses during the pandemic, I too wanted to carry on such service. I am very much confident that I will get the best education and training at FMCON and serve in India or decide to move to Australia for better prospects”

