Buddy Program inaugurated at St Aloysius Pre-University College: ‘Promoting Positivity, Support, and Camaraderie’

Mangaluru: “A buddy is someone who listens when you need to talk, who lifts you up when you’re feeling down, and who stands by your side through all the highs and lows of life”. The buddy program has its foundation in terms of positivity. It seeks support within the buddy group as well as extending it to other peers. With this vision, the Department of Counselling, St Aloysius Pre-University College had the inauguration of the ‘Buddy Program’.

Recognizing that friendship and support play a vital role in creating a positive and thriving environment, the event commenced with a divine blessing, a beautiful rendition by the college choir. Sr Valsa C A, Student Counsellor, extended a warm welcome to the gathering. The programme continued with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, a symbol of knowledge and enlightenment, by a distinguished group including the Rector, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Principal, Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ; the guest speaker, Fr Ronald Pais SJ; the Campus Minister, Fr Anthony Derrick SJ; and the program coordinator, Ms Sarah Shirley Crasta. This symbolic act emphasized the collective commitment to illuminate the path of support and camaraderie.

This was followed by the unveiling of the ‘Buddy Logo’, a representation of the shared journey at SAPUC and unwavering support for each other. Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ in his address to the buddies appreciated the enthusiasm of the students who volunteered for this buddy program in large numbers and gave them a take-home message “There is only one human race, no matter what division we place amongst ourselves. A service that will always be remembered: Buddy for Life”.

Ms Bakyalakshmi, student counsellor, introduced the guest speaker Fr Ronald Pais SJ, who is highly accomplished in the field of individual and family counselling. Fr Ronald, in his short session with the buddies, highlighted how this initiative is upholding the Jesuit values and through this, they can make an impact on another individual. He highlighted the following points:

• Embracing the Goodness: Don’t Be Ashamed of Doing Good.

• Expanding Compassion: Extend care beyond those familiar to us; true compassion encompasses all. We care about those who are like us! We play favourites and care more about our own. Compassion takes you beyond yourself. Until those near and dear are no more or less significant than the rest of the world.

• ‘GnothiSeauton’ – Know thyself and enhance the quality of relationships.

Providing a brief background on the purpose of the oath-taking ceremony. Ms Sarah Crasta led the buddies to take the oath of being a buddy for life. The buddies solemnly pledged their commitment to being buddies for life, further solidifying their dedication to fostering an atmosphere of support and care.

They were then handed over the buddy badges by the dignitaries, to identify themselves as the buddies on the campus with the promise that, they would help students feel valued and supported, teach important social skills and create a caring ethos in the college. As the event drew to a close, Mr Vishanth Menezes, Student Counsellor, conveyed the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the Buddy Program launch. All were welcomed for a group photograph to capture the moment for life that they were the ‘First’ buddies in the college.

Ms Vilma Fernandes, Vice Principal, Commerce & Arts, Ms Kiran Shetty, Dean-Science and staff members were present on the occasion. The programme was compered by Ms Sangeeta M Sequeira, the student counsellor. This inauguration marked the initiation of a journey filled with mutual support, positivity, and lasting friendships at St Aloysius Pre-University College.

