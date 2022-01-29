Budget 2022-23: MCC Revenue Vigilance Squad to visit Apts to Update Property Details & Collect Tax

Budget 2022-23: Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Revenue Vigilance Squad to visit Apartments in the City to Update Property Details & Collect Tax

Mangaluru: At a meeting held by Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premanand Shetty, along with MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, while presenting the budget at a special council meeting on Friday, Shobha Rajesh, the chairperson of the taxation, finance and appeals standing committee of the MCC said, “The city has 2,05,003 properties in its 60 wards, and wants to increase revenue inflow. Measures will be taken to bring into the tax ambit all properties left out of the tax net of the city corporation. Priority will be given to the collection of service fees from educational institutions that are exempted from paying property tax. Steps will be taken to mobilize resources through a revenue vigilance squad monitored by the Deputy Commissioner (revenue). The squad will check revenue pilferage and help the corporation in increasing revenue collection”.

“The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has adopted a budget for 2022-23, that aims at resource mobilization to collect Rs 80 crore through property tax under the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS). The budget also targets collection of Rs 65 crore through water cess and Rs 25 crore through solid waste management in the next financial year. Another Rs 23 crore is expected through permissions given for road cutting for development work. Unauthorized advertisements and hoardings will be controlled through new rules and separate advertisement by-laws will be prepared. The MCC has a goal of collecting Rs 7 crore revenue from advertisements and hoardings during the year” added Shobha.

She further said, “Following suggestions from the public, without inconveniencing the common man, the building licence fee will be reviewed, and is likely to be revised in the next financial year. The city corporation expects Rs 4 crore revenue through the building licence fee next year. Similarly, Rs 8 crore is expected through the Premium FAR Fund. An action plan for Rs 20.2 crore has been prepared for the development of SC/ST colonies under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojane, and the proposal has been submitted to the government for approval. The MCC will also construct restrooms for underground drainage (UGD) employees working in all the wet wells in the city. To make wet wells and sewage treatment plants (STP) eco-friendly, 30 saplings will be planted in and around each wet well and STP. By placing a tree guard, the saplings will be maintained by the MCC. A commendation letter Swacchateya Sainika will be handed over to the building owners who install septic tanks in private buildings”.

According to the budget estimate, the opening balance for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 327.8 crore. The revenue expected from different sources, including advertisement cess, building licence, trade licence, solid waste management cess, water tax, self-assessment tax, central and government grants and others was Rs 578.7 crore. Expenses will be to the tune of Rs 561.4 crore. The budget has a surplus of Rs 345.1 crore.

Speaking at the meeting Mayor Premanand Shetty said that the corporation will emphasize increasing sanctions for each ward corporator for development, based on the increase in revenue collection. He was responding to the demand made by corporator Abdul Rauf from the Congress, who said that sanctions for corporators should be increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore a year. The Mayor said that more emphasis will be given to making the MCC a completely paperless office, and the work of desilting Rajakaluves (stormwater drains) in the city will be taken up from April 2022.