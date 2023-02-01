Budget covers aspirations of salaried class: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2023-24 as growth-oriented people’s Budget, taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Sawant said the Budget resonates with the aim of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.

“I congratulate Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a people’s Budget taking ahead the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sawant said.

“The Budget has covered the aspirations of the farmers, marginalised sector, youth, MSMEs, OBCs, women, entrepreneurs, salaried class and also laid great emphasis on geen growth, startups as well as local manufacturing sectors,” Sawant added.

