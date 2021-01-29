Spread the love



















Budget Session 2021 a golden opportunity: PM Modi



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Budget Session 2021 is a golden opportunity to fulfill the dreams of our freedom fighters.

Modi was addressing the media before the Presidential address of the joint session of Parliament to kick start Budget Session, 2021,

The session is being held in two parts this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the first session of this decade. It is a very important session. This is a golden opportunity to fulfill the dreams of our freedom fighters,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the government will take every step to fulfill people’s expectations and all MPs will direct their energy to this goal.

The Prime Minister said the government had to produce several mini budgets and that this budget will be in that series of three-four budgets presented by the government during pandemic period last year.

The two Houses will meet later separately for tabling of the President’s Address. The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses in this 30-minute sitting after paying obituary references.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on February 15 while the second part will commence on March 8 and was expected to end on April 8.

Given the Covid-19 outbreak, Parliament will sit in two shifts. Morning session is dedicated to Rajya Sabha while Lok Sabha will sit in the evening.

The Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Zero Hour and Question Hour will be held.

All Covid-19 protocols will be followed in this session in the same lines as the Monsoon session last year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11 a.m. on February 1.

Lok Sabha shall hold 12 sittings and during the second phase of the session, there will be 21 sittings of the House.