Builder Commits Suicide from 17th Floor of Atlantis Apt in Bendore

Mangaluru: Recently there have been a couple of deaths with people either committing suicides or falling off accidentally from high-rise buildings

As per police sources, a man aged 66 years committed suicide by jumping on ff from the 17th floor of Land Trades ‘Atlantis’ located on Lower Bendore road in the City on Sunday 6th August 2023 a tree around 8 am

The deceased person is Mohan Amin a builder and investor by profession. The reason for taking the extreme step is not known

Police and forensic dept team have arrived at the spot and more investigation is carried on

The deceased person leaves behind his wife and children.

