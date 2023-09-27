Building Material Transporters in Udupi Begin Indefinite Strike against Dist Administration

Udupi: Members of the Lorry and Tempo Owners’ Association, Udupi, began an indefinite strike by parking their vehicles on the road flanks, opposing the seizure of their vehicles by the district administration for transporting material without licence, in Udupi district on September 27.

Many lorries and mini goods vehicles were seen parked along the flanks of highways in Udyavar-Balaipade in Udupi, Kota, Kundapur, and Karkal.

Owners and drivers of these vehicles gathered in these locations opposing the action by the government agencies.

Government agencies are treating the transporters as they are indulging in illegal activities while the problems were created by the concerned departments, said association general secretary Raghavendra Shetty.

The operators have been transporting size stones, laterite stones, crushed stones, sand, and other construction materials without any permit or licence for a long time. Why did the agencies not act then and arrange to provide permits, he questioned.

“We are harassed by the officials, through the police, the Mines and Geology and the Transport Departments, who ask for trip sheets under the Integrated Lease Management System (ILMS) from the Mines and Geology Department,” he said.

Getting ILMS trip sheets was a cumbersome process, Mr Shetty said, challenging officials to book cases against stone crusher unit owners, who are also transporting building materials.

The operators will take out a padayatra from Balaipade to the district office in Manipal on September 29 to urge the Deputy Commissioner to resolve the issue.

An indefinite dharna was planned in front of the district office till the administration resolves the issue, Shetty said.

