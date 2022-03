Bulgarian Prez says not to allow involvement in conflict in Ukraine

Sofia: Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has said he would not allow his country to be involved in the conflict in Ukraine, according to a press release by his press office.

“As Head of state, I will not allow Bulgaria to be involved in this conflict,” Radev added on Saturday while answering a question about Bulgaria’s decision, along with Hungary, of not to send weapons to Ukraine.

I was elected to defend the security of Bulgarians and peace in Bulgaria, he said.

“The price of war is paid by the citizens, not the television preachers,” he added.

“My concern is the people,” the President said.

According to Bulgarian Constitution, the President is the Supreme Commander in Chief of the country’s Armed Forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last November, Radev was elected for the second consecutive five-year term.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told a joint press conference after talks with visiting US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin last week that they have not discussed any military assistance to Ukraine.