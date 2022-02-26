Bullied over sexuality, Class 10 student ends life



Faridabad: A class 10 student of Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad, committed suicide by jumping off his residential building, police said on Saturday.

The deceased left behind a suicide note alleging mentally harassment by his classmates over his sexuality.

“You’re powerful (mother), don’t care what people say about my sexuality, kindly handle relative, Grand father and niana. The school has killed me. Higher authority is also responsible,” read the suicide note.

Despite several complaints, no action was taken by the school administration, the family alleged.

A senior police official said that the boy’s mother also teaches in the school.

“She gave us a complaint against the academic head of the school for harassing her son, a class X student. Based on her complaint, we have lodged an FIR under sections of abetment to suicide. A team has been formed and we are looking into the allegations,” said the Faridabad police official.

The post-mortem was conducted at a nearby government hospital and the autopsy report is awaited.

Last year, two boys had commented on his sexuality. The boy then spoke to his mother who approached the principal. However, no action was taken.

Traumatised by the incident, the boy went in depression and was under medication. After the lockdown, the school reopened for the board exams.

The boy approached a teacher seeking clarification on a subject but was rebuffed. The student suffered from dyslexia and was unable to solve a few questions of science paper.

Police said that a female teacher had accused the boy and his mother of troubling her.

On Thursday night, the boy jumped off his house when his mother was home. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

A team of crime Branch of Faridabad visited the crime scene and collected a few evidence.

A probe was on.

The school authority is yet to issue a clarification.