Bunder Area Resembles a ‘SHITTY CITY’ Rather Than a ‘SMART CITY?’

Mangaluru : The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) may be some years away from its first manned mission to the moon, but in this developing and advancing City named “Mangaluru -Smart City’- a Education Hub, with intelligent and educated people, it has already raced ahead, readying a prototype lunar surface. Well, all thanks to crater-sized potholes on Mangaluru’s roads, especially those on Bunder Road, which this article is highlighting. One doesn’t have to wait years to make their dreams come true to go to the moon and do a moon-walk, because if you take a stroll down the Bunder Road vicinity, you will do the moon-walk on the crater size potholes, adoring the business and trade area.

And even though a huge hoarding with pictures of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Vedavyas Kamath was erected couple months ago to boast about the development project of Bunder area, unfortunately both these netas have turned a blind eye towards the pathetic and hazardous condition of the potholed vicinity of Bunder area. And it’s been months since the Smart City Project of reconstructing the roads in the Bunder area, and as of now, the roads there still remain in pathetic and dilapidated conditions. And with the recent downpour of rains for a few days, the entire Bunder area roads have remained slushy and muddy- and it has become a nightmare for the commuters using these roads.

Have these two politicians seen the present pathetic and potholed Bunder Road after this Hoarding was erected few months ago?

Every time people and motorists complain about the increase in potholes during monsoon time, and MCC or NHAI officials who assure to take action and filling potholes on a priority basis- totally lack in doing it. They don’t even care if motorists are injured or dead, due to these potholes, because no one takes these civic agencies to task, thereby making them liable to pay compensation to victims or their families. As per an advocate “The scope of Article 21 has been expanded by the Supreme Court, every citizen has a right to a meaningful and dignified life and good roads are absolutely necessary. Ensuring pothole-free roads is a legal and constitutional obligation of any City corporation,”. Then why are our people keeping quiet?



Anyone who has had the misfortune of commuting on this present Bunder road will testify what a great pain the ride is – literally – owing to the numerous potholes that punctuate the road. I bet a ride on this stretch is akin to a ride on a ‘ camel’s ‘ back- just bumpy! Potholes aren’t just a nuisance for drivers; they also constitute dangerous safety hazards that can produce substantial damage to vehicles, force drivers to veer suddenly in traffic, or even cause the driver to lose control of a vehicle after contact. The gaping streets can also damage a car’s alignment and suspension system. Even though there is not much traffic due to lockdown timings, commuting between 6 am -9 am has been treacherous and people are simply cursing the officials, either of MSCL or MCC. A video made of one of the slushy Bunder roads has gone viral, and shows the beauty of this ‘Smart City’?

A trader in Bunder speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “This is ridiculous for us, to travel on such nasty and pathetic roads filled with potholes and mud, and put our lives in risk. We all voted for BJP in the last election, in order to experience a change in the development of the Bunder area, however all our hopes were shattered. BJP ruled MCC now is much worse than the earlier Congress ruled MCC. And MSCL is yet another waste civic agency, which lacks Smart projects. We are totally disgusted with the present condition of Bunder road. Thanks for coming here and highlighting the “BEAUTY” of this road and area”.

The traffic police blame the potholes for the traffic congestion. The civic authorities blame the monsoon for the potholes- and it’s all in the blame game every year. It happens again and again and again- year and year and year after- and at the same locations of the same streets/roads. I am talking about dilapidated roads filled with potholes. Heavy rains, heavy traffic and alternating periods of warm and cold have scarred local streets and the potholes pop up — and this has formed a worse-case scenario for repair crews who are struggling to find and fix all the emerging potholes. But are they doing the job right? I don’t think so. Throwing some loose stuff in a hole and just hoping the traffic driving over it will fix it, will not serve the purpose. And this Bunder road is a perfect example-year after year!

The city crew should take quick action to fix the potholes before they get deep and worse — thereby avoiding severe driving hazards and vehicle damages. So, while waiting for this road to be restored for a smooth ride, all you traders in that area, and those who do business with these traders, just brace yourself because it will be a long time before the Bunder roads are fixed- and one reason is due to lack of labourers who have gone back to their hometown due to the lockdown. Until then bear with the disaster roads of the Bunder area and curse someone at the MCC/PWD/MSCL— and still keep driving safe, and walk safe!

