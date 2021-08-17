Spread the love



















Bunder Police arrest Man for Overseas Job Fraud

Mangaluru: The Bunder police have arrested a man in connection with the overseas job fraud case on August 16.

The arrested has been identified as Jeri Ithiel Sikha (32), a resident of Balmatta.

According to sources, a woman from Kavoor had visited Jeri Sikha’s, “Jireh Pathway Abroad” office for an overseas job. When she inquired about the job, Jeri said that there was a vacancy in Europe with a salary of Rs 3.5 lakh per month including the work visa and demanded Rs 5.5 lakh.

The woman pledged her gold ornaments in the bank and secured a loan. She later handed over Rs 1 lakh cash to Jeri Sikha and transferred another Rs 1 lakh to his office bank account. The woman later read the news of Mangaluru City police warning overseas job aspirants to be careful of the fake job recruitment agencies/agents. After going through the list of the authorised recruitment agents released by the Protector of Emigrants (POE), the woman came to know that Jeri’s agency was not an authorised recruitment agency, she asked Jeri to return her money. When Jeri refused to return the money, the woman filed a complaint against him at the Bunder police station.

Based on the complaint, the Bunder police arrested Jeri Sikha, and further investigation is on. It is learnt that two more victims have also filed a complaint against Jeri in the Bundar police station.

