Bunt Community Demands 2A Reservation Category and Corporation before Elections

Udupi: The Bunts community, which has a large presence in Coastal Karnataka, has demanded the inclusion of the community under the 2a reservation category.

Speaking at a press meet Indrali Jayakar Shetty secretary of Bunts Sangha said that the community is classified under Category 3b. Maintaining that though the Bunts community appears to be financially sound at the outset, the fact is that about 60 per cent of the community comes under BPL. Although the Bunts community seems to be better off, there are brethren in remote villages who are living in poverty and lack basic amenities. To improve the living conditions of such brethren; the state administration ought to grant 2A reservation to the community.

Though BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde belong to the Bunts community, the Corporation is yet to be formed.

Contending that the community will be deprived of opportunities across sectors in the absence of appropriate reservation, Shetty wanted the Government to form the Bunts Development Corporation at the earliest and also to bring the community, which is backward in several aspects, under the 2a reservation category. Shetty appealed to the government to provide reservations to the community.

In this regard, the community urges the chief minister to set up a corporation for the Bunt community that will work for the betterment of the community. He threatened to hold protests if the government failed to consider their demands.

