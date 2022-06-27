Bunts Hostel Road Median Stretch Given a New Green-Look by Goldfinch Hotel

Bunts Hostel Circle – Jyothi Circle Road Median Stretch Given a New GREEN -LOOK by Goldfinch Hotel, with Crotons, Shrubs, Flower Plants & Others, with an initiative to make Mangaluru Environmental Friendly & Green!

Mangaluru: With cattle roaming freely, chewing on grass and saplings planted in the road medians, and people walking all over them, the city’s medians and traffic islands have been losing their green patches. Another factor that results in these plants drying and dying is due to not watering them, and the road medians are nothing but an eyesore. Plants, apart from offering a pleasant sight in the middle of a concrete jungle the city has become, also help cut down pollution. Another reason that has led to the demolition of medians, resulting in the reduction of greenery along the roads is due to road reconstruction. Several median strips in the City have turned into concrete structures as ward-level officials have not taken steps to restore the greenery.

Another reason for the poor maintenance of medians is the shortage of labourers in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) or Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) Another section of labourers are slightly older workers who are not physically fit. The contractors responsible for watering the plants have also failed to maintain the greenery along many stretches. Greenery on medians is a necessity and to maintain it properly, the concerned authorities should maintain it and also should increase manpower to nurture the plants. It should also install better watering mechanisms and more trucks to water the medians.

BUNTS HOSTEL ROAD MEDIAN SEEN A FEW MONTHS AGO WITH DRIED/DEAD PLANTS….

And one such road median which once had beautiful green and flowering plants is becoming an eye-shore is the road median stretch between Bunts Hostel Road and Dr Ambedkar Circle/Jyothi Circle. While appreciating the efforts put in by the Bunts Hostel to beautify the entire stretch of the said road median, but unfortunately it showed the lack of maintenance and care in taking care of these once lively plants. About 90% of the plants/greenery were totally dead, and the remaining plants were on the verge of dying with no water, whatsoever.

It was very saddening to see pants dried up, due to lack of water and care. Nothing but total Green-washing! Team Mangalorean had highlighted the issue in Mangalorean.com, and the concerned authorities took the initiative, and the Management of GOLDFINCH HOTEL came forward to give a NEW-LOOK to the disappearing Greenery on the median. The maintenance of the plants will be fully taken care of by the Hotel, including watering the plants daily. Wow-the entire stretch of the median looks so green. and awesome.

A NEW GREEN-LOOK GIVEN TO THE SAME MEDIAN BY GOLDFINCH HOTEL …

Except for a few spots, due to a few ignorant commuters crossing the median has resulted in crushing the plants, other than that the entire median is blooming with flowers and greenery. Thanks to Goldfinch Hotel for taking up the initiative for a GREEN and ENVIRONMENTAL FRIENDLY MANGALURU!

We should know that planting Trees or saplings does a lot more for us than you probably think. While some may argue that tree or sapling planting is a win-win for the environment whoever does it, offsetting is just another way of corporate greenwashing. “Plants can’t survive without water.” I bet you won’t find anyone who will disagree with that statement. But it looks like those who maintain the City parks or road medians are not doing their job right.

They let the plants go for months during the dry summer season without giving them any water at all. Then they wonder why the plants are unhealthy, stressed, infested with pests or disease, or even dead. Plants need water to survive and thrive. Hope now at least the concerned people behind the beautification of this stretch of road greenery will agree and admit their guilt.- and that is the laziness and carelessness of MCC or MSCL in maintaining the plants they grew, and letting them die.

But luckily, such a thing will not happen to these plants grown with care on this stretch of Bunts Hostel-JyothiCircle, by Goldfinch Hotel management, with utmost care taken in nurturing the plants. While thanking everyone at Goldfinch Hotel responsible for this project, Team Mangalorean would like to make a humble request to the people, including MCC/MSCL or any social organization who are responsible in planting shrubs, flower plants etc to maintain and care for the plants and also about the communities that live with them and not just their own reputations. Hope this report will awaken the concerned authorities in doing the needful , by watering the plants they plant – and GIVE BACK LIFE TO THEM!