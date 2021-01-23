Spread the love



















Bunts Rock! Business Tycoons Dr B R Shetty & Dr A J Shetty Assure Help to Needy at WBFT-AGM

Bunts Rock! Business Tycoons Dr B R Shetty ( founder and acquirer of a number of companies based in the United Arab Emirates, including Abu Dhabi-based NMC Health, Neopharma, BRS Ventures, and Finablr) & Dr A J Shetty ( Founder. A.J Hospital & Research Centre & a well-known businessman and philanthropist) Assure Help to the Needy during the World Bunt’s Foundation Trust’s (WBFT) 24th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, 23 January 2021 at Hoet Moti Mahal Convention Hall, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The World Bunt’s foundation Trust (R) which was formed in the year 1995 under the leadership of (late) K B Jayapal Shetty and his team has come a long way in helping the poor families and also providing scholarship/financial aid to thousands of students pursue their education during the last 24 years since its inception, had hosted its 24th Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 23 January 2021 at Hotel Moti Mahal Convention Hall, Mangaluru with a agenda –To consider and approve the proceedings of the AGM held on 25 August 2019; to consider and approve the annual Report 2019-2020; to consider, approve and adopt the Audited Statement of accounts and auditor’s report of the Trust for the year 2019-2020; to discuss and approve the annual Budget for the year 2020-2021; to appoint an Auditor for the year 2020-2021; to discuss the plans, projects and mobilization of funds for the Trust.

The AGM proceedings began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song rendered by Sadanand Shetty, the member of the Trust, followed by observing one minute silence to the departed soul of business tycoon Late R N Shetty, the Patron of the Trust, and also to the departed soul of Trust’s chairman Late B Sachidananda Shetty, who passed away in March 2020. The welcome address was delivered by Dr A J Shetty, the current Chairman of WBFT, who had taken over the post of Chairman after the sudden demise of Late B Sachidananda Shetty.

During the proceedings the compere of the AGM Kallige Taranath Shetty made an announcement that Udaya Kumar Shetty, an advocate and Returning Officer had declared the results of the Election of trustees for 2019-2022 as per clause IX (d) of the Deed of declaration of the Trust -the members are Ramakrishna Manai S (Member # BR #23) and B Arun Kumar Shetty (Member # BR # 005)-Benefactor Members; Dr V Surendra Shetty (Member # PM # 17); CA P Raghuchandra Shetty (Member # PM 31)- Donor Members; and Dr B Sachidananda Rai (Member # DM 102) and K Jairaj B Rai (Member # DM 77)-Donor Members; and Jyothi Prasad Hegde (Member # LM)- Life Member.



The dignitaries on the dais during the AGM meeting were- Dr B R Shetty (patron of the Trust ) Dr A J Shetty (Chairman of WBFT), Dr M Shantharam Shetty ( Immediate Past chairman ); CA Sudhir Kumar Shetty (Secretary); Kushal S Hegde (Vice chairman); K S Hegde ( Vice Chairman); CA Raghuchandra Shetty (Treasurer); and Dr B Sanjeev Rai ( Project Director). Speaking on the occasion, Dr B R Shetty stressed on the august gathering of the Trust Board members and general members to come forward and donate generously to help the needy communities and also the needy students to pursue in their education, and he also assured that he and Dr A J Shetty have come up with a suitable project will will benefit the needy in a large scale, which received a loud applause from the audience.

Also speaking on the occasion Dr M Shantharam Shetty said “Since out Trust is focusing on creating change in areas of Health, Education, Sports, Arts, Culture and Heritage, the efforts of the Trust have already touched the lives of many needy people, and we should stop here, but continue our generous contribution to serve the needy families who are in distress and also the youth/students who want to have a better future either in education or nay other field. Providing scholarships will be a boon for students belonging to the weaker sections of the society/community who are unable to pursue their education for some reason or the other, and that is where the help of our Trust is very much needed”.

“Even though our Trust is doing its best to provide help through various projects, we need to further boost our activities by undertaking various programmes in the identified focus area of our operation. The success of our initiatives depends upon the patronage of community members by their whole hearted liberal donations/contributions. Therefore I make a humble request to our community members, even though we fall in the non-minority community, but there are many families and students who are poor, and therefore we should move well beyond our business/professional/service activities and contribute towards a positive societal impact through our engagement in our various initiatives. And if we all make up your mind, we can do it” added Dr Shantharam Shetty.

Every year during the Annual General Meeting, the Trust honours a Bunt Personality and also a Best Bunt CA Student- and this year the Best Bunt Personality Award (Dr D K Chowta Endowment Award) was presented to a eminent Yakshagana Artist Hosangadi Rajeeva Shetty; and the Best CA Student Award ( Late CA Y R Shetty Endowment Award) was presented to CA Sathwik Rai P. Yakshagana artist Rajeev Shetty was presented with a cash of Rs 25,000 from endowment fund of Dr D K Chowta, while CA Sathwik Rai was awarded a silver plaque from the interest earned on endowment fund of Late CA Y R Shetty.

Member of the Trust Col Nitteguttu Sharath Bhandary (retd) gave some suggestions to form a core community as to how the Trust can help those desperate families and students pursuing the studies in need, and also prevent the community, especially the youth not indulge in certain activities and get in trouble with the law and face consequences in their lives, and the board members noted down Col Bhandary’s suggestions and decided to discuss them in their next board meeting. The vote of thanks was proposed by Trust Secretary CA Sudhir Kumar Shetty, and the AGM proceedings were compered by Kallige Tharanath Shetty, with his professional and meticulous talents always.