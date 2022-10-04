Bunts UAE Holds 10th year Shree Satyanarayana Puja

Dubai: Bunts UAE vibrantly concluded the 10th year of Shree Satyanarayana Puja at JSS school Auditorium, Dubai most traditionally. Sarvotham Shetty and Usha Sarovatham Shetty, Mahesh Shetty and Chithra Shetty performed the Puja as per the guidance of purohit Bhavani Shanker Sharma.

Meantime Nirthya bhajan was beautifully presented by the guidance of Jayashree and Shobha Shetty which added more colour to the event.

The team Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Mandali enthralled the gathering by rendering devotional bhajans throughout the Puja. Further involvement of many kids in the bhajan team with melodious songs were highlighted and appreciated by the gathering.

After the vibrant Mangalaarathi, Prasadam and Mahaprasadam were distributed to all the devotees.

After felicitation to the key contributors to the Puja, Sarovotham Shetty appreciated the entire team of Bunts under the leadership of Raviraj Shetty and Shashi Shetty for successfully organizing the Puja.

Sarvotham Shetty added that Dr B R Shetty will be free from all the obstacles by the grace of God and wish and strongly believe that he will be back in UAE at the earliest.

