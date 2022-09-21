Burden of promise weighing heavily on ruling BJP as leaders who came aboard unhappy



Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka is a worried lot as those who switched �over to its fold from other parties have expressed their unhappiness over the treatment meted out to them in the state party.

BJP leaders had made tall promises to these leaders while they quit their respective Congress and JD (S) parties. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the promises made have not been fulfilled leading to certain detrimental developments in the party ahead of Assembly elections.

The latest victim is BJP MLC Basavaraja Horatti, say BJP insiders.

According to sources, he was made the offer of continuing in his position as the Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Horatti, former JD (S) leader and close to former PM H.D. Deve Gowda held the position before joining the BJP. However, now, the BJP is having second thoughts about providing him what was promised.

Sources said that Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Union Minister for Mining, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi want to anoint him to the position, but the National General Secretary (Organisation)B.L Santhosh is objecting to it. Though a decision was taken in the cabinet to hold the election to the post on Monday, it wasn’t scheduled.

This has made Basavaraj Horatti very sad and the senior leader is miffed with the development, the sources said. Horatti has already met CM Bommai and asked him to speak to the party high command.

He has also expressed displeasure that, though he is capable of winning from any political party, he has not been accorded the proper treatment within the BJP.

Meanwhile, former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi is also unhappy that even after clean chit in alleged sex CD scandal, he is being kept at a distance. Jarakiholi played a major role in installing the BJP government in the state by leading the rebellion against Congress-JD (S) coalition.

BJP MLC H Vishwanath, who quit the position of JD (S) president to join BJP is also yet to be accommodated. BJP MLA Srimanth Patil, who joined with rebels, also lost his ministerial post. Independent MLA R. Shankar has also not given a minister’s post.

Another rebel who left his cabinet post while joining BJP, Pratap Gouda Patil has not even been given an MLC post after losing elections.

On the other hand, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa is also keeping away from party affairs as even after clean chit in contractor’s suicide case, the party has not accommodated him in the cabinet.

However, the ruling BJP has a tough challenge before Assembly elections in assuaging the feelings of its own partymen. The burden of promises could make things for the party difficult, sources opine.

