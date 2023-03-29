Burden on Taxpayers Reduced- Property tax for 2023-24 Revised by MCC

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Jayananda Anchan addressing the media persons said, ” The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has further revised the property tax for the assessment year 2023-24 to reduce the burden on the taxpayers by rationalising the tax structure. The civic body earlier this year revised the tax applicable for 2023-24 by 0.75% of the capital value of the property, by keeping it (0.75%) as a standard rate of revision for all properties. This increased over 30% hike in the tax payable by some property owners”.

” Some of you who paid the advance tax for 2023-24 had complained about the steep hike in the tax. Councillors across party lines had raised their concern over the same in the February meeting of the corporation council. Later the corporation reviewed and revised the tax structure within the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA). Now the tax has been revised for residential and non-commercial properties in the range of 0.2% to 1.5% of the capital value of the property, scientifically, as allowed by the guidelines. The latest revision was incorporated into the online software with effect from March 21, 2023. Hence those who have been paying the tax for 2023-24 from March 21 onwards have been getting the benefit of the revision” added Anchan.

Also speaking, the Whip in the council and former Mayor Premananda Shetty said, “Before incorporating the latest revision, owners of 32,407 properties had paid the advance tax for 2023-24. The tax thus collected stood at Rs 17.25 crore. The corporation will pass on the benefit of the latest revision to those taxpayers while paying the tax for 2024-25. The excess amount paid by them will be readjusted in the tax for 2024-25. Those taxpayers will be informed about the revision through SMS. The civic body collected Rs 93 crore as property tax during 2022-23 till March 28, 2023, against the demand of Rs 84.85 crore for 2022-23. Out of 2.1 lakh properties in the city the data of 1.6 lakh properties have so far been digitised. A drone survey of properties is also underway in the city”.

Like this: Like Loading...