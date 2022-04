Bus catches fire after colliding with Motorbike at Hampankatta

Mangaluru: A city bus caught fire after it collided with a motorbike near Wenlock Hospital here on April 8.

It is learnt that a technical fault led to the incident. After the Hampanakatte signal towards Clock Tower a city bus ‘Ashel’ route no 45 collided with a motorbike. Due to the impact, the motorbike and the bus caught fire.

Fire Service personnel arrived at the spot and doused the fire.