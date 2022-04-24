Bus Conductor Arrested for Sharing his Mobile number with School Girl

Mangaluru: The Women’s police arrested a bus conductor on April 24, for sharing his mobile number along with the bus ticket with a minor girl travelling by bus from Bondel.

The arrested has been identified as Manjunath (21) from Bagalkote. He was working as a bus conductor on Route number 19.

According to the police, the bus conductor of route number 19, shared his mobile number with the girl along with the ticket. The girl after going home told her mother about the bus conductor’s behaviour.

Enraged by the bus conductor’s behaviour, the parents along with the relatives of the victim, waylaid the bus, got the conductor out of the bus and thrashed him. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The student had travelled for the first time on that bus.

It is learnt that in the past too, the accused had misbehaved with other students. The Pandeshwar Women’s police have arrested the accused and are investigating.

A case has been registered in the Women’s police station, Pandeshwar.