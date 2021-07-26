Bus Driver during Daytime & Auto-Rickshaw Driver in the Evening, He Offers Free Rides….

Spread the love



















Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru (KMC) Bus Driver during Daytime & Auto-Rickshaw Driver in the Evening He ( Shekara Acharya, aged 41) Offers Free Rides to Yakshagana Artists & Disabled Persons



Mangaluru: Ever since the pandemic hit , auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers have been on a mission to transport COVID-19 patients. What makes them stand out is that they don’t insist on payment. They were also a part of “Covid warriors,” among the doctors, police, nurses, health care workers, among others. The pandemic has turned out to be a time for hope and humanity. Many of these drivers helped people reach hospitals, even bring them, and many of them didn’t want the media to report any of their community service, wishing to remain anonymous. There are hundreds who are quietly helping those around them. Ever since the pandemic hit the coastal area badly last year, these drivers aka Good Samaritans aka “Covid Warriors” have been on a mission to transport COVID-19 patients.

These were the Silent warriors-the cab and auto-rickshaw drivers selflessly transporting COVID-19 patients. These taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers have taken patients to the hospital, brought them back home after discharge, shifted patients to quarantine facilities, transported patients from airports, etc. They were also called by local government bodies to ferry patients. Apart from that, individuals, organisations and hospitals also call them for help. What makes them stand out is that they don’t insist on payment from patients. When they think that the people who board their cab or auto rickshaw are not able to afford it, they transport them for free.

These drivers have lived through the most painful side of COVID-19. Patients have died inside their vehicle, some vomiting blood, some due to cardiac arrest. But the sight of death hasn’t scared them. “It is because of this that they try to save as many lives as possible. And here we have a Good Samaritan and a Covid Warrior , and an operator of a hi-tech auto rickshaw in the city who has been offering free rides to physically challenged persons, Yakshagana artistes and underprivileged.

And he is Shekara Acharya,41, a bus driver at Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru and a resident of Vagga in Bantwal taluk, who thought of this unique idea of offering service to the needy. His vehicle is equipped with an air-conditioner, Android TV, four doors, air-coolers, central lock system, camera with display (for running the vehicle in reverse) and other add-on features. The ardent fan of Yakshagana is just a phone call away to ferry artistes to programme venues and back. His hi-tech vehicle is also available for those stuck in an emergency.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Shekara said “How can I ask for money for a service that I render to shift patients to hospitals in emergency situations? I have transported quite a large number of patients, not keeping a track of it. Once when I got a call for help. Since I had started this community service, I have experienced many heartbreaking situations that I’d never faced in my life before, but I feel proud that I was able to help someone in need and many times saved their lives. When transporting a COVID-19 patients, I ensure that I follow all protocols and take precautions to keep themselves safe. With God’s grace I was not infected with the virus.

Recalling how an auto rickshaw driver helped his uncle reach hospital during an emergency, Acharya said that he helps people who are facing medical emergencies even after midnight. “After my routine work as a bus driver, I ride my auto rickshaw. I have been helping Yakshagana artists for the past two decades. After getting calls, I ferry patients to hospitals because I know many refuse to provide service after midnight. I do not charge any fare for patients. I stay with them till the admission formalities are completed,” he said.

Also speaking on the add-on features for his Bajaj BS6 auto rickshaw, Acharya said: “My old autorickshaw’s seats were torn by cats and dogs. So I have fitted the doors to my new vehicle. My mechanic-friend Ashok Dheeraj from Uppala helped me fix doors and include other add-on features to my vehicle, which was registered in 2021.” Acharya has spent more than Rs 1.5 lakh for the Extreme-Makeover of his vehicle. Many times he had spent money from his pocket to buy PPE kits, sanitisers and all other safety gear. “Some passengers can’t afford it, so I don’t take any payment from them. Some have credited the payment to my account later when they have the money. Though there are financial constraints, I’m happy about what I’m doing,” he adds. “When people come to know that we transport COVID-19 patients in my auto-rickshaw, they don’t sit in my auto.. People are scared. Even though it was a difficult time for me, we need to help each other, and that’s what I am still doing” said Shekara.

Above all, this humanitarian had to make many personal sacrifices while opting to work for COVID-19 patients. When asked why he has pictures of Yakshagana Pro-Artist Satish Patla and Cardiologist at KMC Hospital Dr Padmanabh Kamath, Shekara said, “I am a great fan of Satish Patla and I always patronize his Yakshagana shows. Due to the pandemic these yakshagana artists have suffered a lot since no acts were held. I have great respect towards Satish Patla, and being a big fan of his, I couldn’t resist having his photo fixed in my auto. Regarding Dr Padmanabh Kamath, I admire all his work he is doing for the heart patients and his dedicated and committed service in this field.

Dr. Padmanabh Kamath-the Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist at KMC Hospital Mangaluru said, “Heart of hearts I don’t subscribe to hero-worshiping. However, he ( driver) has been idolizing a few individuals that are entirely his prerogative. What I admire in him is his willingness to innovate and also extend support to the needy users of his services without burdening them with the so-called luxury tax. I wish Shekara Acharya good luck”. While appreciating the great work done by Shekara, the government or District Administration or District Health Department should provide him some oximeters as well as oxygen facility in his auto-rickshaw to use while transporting critical COVID-19 patients. And serving as silent front line COVID-19 warriors, like Shekara, other auto-rickshaw or cab drivers should be given vaccination on a priority basis.

Team Mangalorean commends the great service done to the society by Shekara Acharya, and may God give him good health and protect him from getting infected with the virus.

Like this: Like Loading...