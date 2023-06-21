Bus Driver Recklessly Driving Narrowly Misses Hitting a Woman Crossing the Road

Mangaluru: If you look at the video below there are two things to be noted- First of all even though we appreciate the driver for his quick thinking in avoiding hitting a woman who was crossing the road. Kudos! However, the way the driver who was driving rashly and recklessly on a very narrow road at such lightning speed with blaring shrill horns should be condemned, and police have taken action against him. Good Job and Kudos!

Going to the story of the incident which happened on Tuesday 20 June, around noon time, a service bus named Gopalkrishna Travels bearing reg No KA 51 AC7835 plying from Mudipu via Thou Dagoli towards Mangaluru, with driver Thyagaraj behind the wheels who was recklessly and rashly driving in high speed with blaring shrill horns, narrowly missed women crossing the road nearThouda Goli Crossroad. Looking at the video captured on the nearby CCTV, one could say it was a miraculous escape for the woman.

Looking at the CCTV footage, even though the woman was walking at ease, at that time the road was quite empty, but all of a sudden this bus which came flying at high speed from nowhere, narrowly missed knocking down the woman, which would have been a fatality. Okay, on social media many have praised the driver for his quick mind in avoiding hitting the lady, but many others have blasted the driver for driving at such a high speed with restricted shrill horns, which is no doubt justified. The way the bus was moving was scary and unbelievable, and this bus driver deserves the penalty for his rash driving.

Based on the CCTV footage, the Traffic South Police Station personnel have registered a case against driver Tyagaraj, He is accused of careless and high-speed driving, and the cops have slapped with a case under CR No. 148/23 col 279, 336 under IPC, and under rule 211(2) r/w 177 as per IMV Motor Vehicle Act. Police have also removed the shrill horns.

As a journo who had posted his message on the police WhatsApp page says, ” There are many buses still using shrill horns, the drivers use shrill horns like a weapon on the motorists. They engage every road user as an enemy in their path. This is because of the intense competition between each operator. They should be asked to remove the shrill horns and use only OE horns provided by the manufacturer of the vehicle”. Well said by the journo.

