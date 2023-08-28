Bus knocks down GHMC worker sweeping road in Hyderabad

A woman sanitation worker died while sweeping the road in Hyderabad after she was hit by a private bus on Monday.



Hyderabad: A woman sanitation worker died while sweeping the road in Hyderabad after she was hit by a private bus on Monday.

The incident occurred in Ramkote area in the heart of the city. The victim was identified as D. Sunita (35), the worker of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

According to the GHMC officials, Sunita was sweeping the road when the bus belonging to Ayan Institute of Medical Sciences hit her. She sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being shifted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital.

The accident occurred around 7.30 a.m. CCTV visuals show the woman sweeping the footpath when a speeding bus hits her and comes to a halt after ramming into a tree.

A GHMC official said negligence and rash driving by the bus driver led to the accident. On a complaint by GHMC officials, police registered a case and took up investigation.

The officials assured financial assistance to the deceased’s family and employment to a family member.

Like this: Like Loading...