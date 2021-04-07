Spread the love



















Bus services between MP-Chhattisgarh suspended till April 15

Bhopal: The interstate bus services between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have been suspended from April 7 till April 15 due to the surge in coronavirus infections.

Covid-19 infections are increasing at a rapid pace in the state. With the increase in the number of Covid patients, the death toll is also increasing continuously. Several precautionary measures are being taken to prevent this infection.

Earlier, bus services between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were stopped and now the interstate bus services between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have been suspended.

As per the order issued by the Additional Commissioner of the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department, all passenger buses of Madhya Pradesh entering the border of Chhattisgarh and all vehicles of Chhattisgarh entering the border of Madhya Pradesh have been suspended till April 15.